PDF – Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer from 2.3.17

Anthony Webster with a 3 point shot.

Friday Flyer from 2.3.17 (pdf)

02/03 – Close Up Papa Murphy’s Pizza Delivery
02/04 – Cancer Auction 7:00 PM City Gym
02/08 – Trident Tip-Off Games Begin; Game Times To Be
02/08 – Trident Tip-Off Games Begin; Game Times To Be
Announced; Happy Birthday Mr. Robb!

Kenny Dobbs – The Dunk King Coming to Sand Point

Kenny Dobbs Flyer

Interview with Mike S. the Superintendent of AEBSD about the Trident Tip-Off & The Dunk King’s visit

Download the interview with Mike S. on February 2nd, 2017 (mp3, 1.55 MB, 7 minutes)

Coming soon to Sand Point…
Kenny Dobbs – the Dunk King Nike N7 Ambassador
Come enjoy a high flying dunk performance from the best slam dunk artist in the world and hear his inspiring story!
Date: Thursday, February 9th, 2017
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Sand Point School Gym (by VTC District wide)
FREE for all ages!

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – February 2nd, 2017 – How do scientists monitor faraway volcanoes and what do tribes what from Trump?

Download the KSDP Newscast for February 2nd, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – February 1st, 2017 – Murkowski won’t vote for Trump’s education nominee and the Legislature is taking another look at a major crime law passed last year

Download the KSDP Newscast for February 1st, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

SeaGrant-AK Class: Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business

Online distance deliveryFebruary 13–27, 2017Contact: Quentin Fong, qsfong@alaska.edu • 907-486-1516

This introductory course presents content on the development and management of a successful seafood direct marketing business from inception to operation. The practical application of business planning, obtaining financing, permitting, feasibility analysis, marketing, and operational aspects of a seafood direct marketing business will be introduced.

The course will be delivered primarily by lectures and in-class discussions, supported by four homework assignments that are individualized to assist you in developing an action plan for your business.

At the end of the course, the student will understand and be able to use the appropriate managerial and decision-making tools that are needed to start and run a seafood direct marketing business.

Note: The course is designed for commercial fishermen with little or no experience in direct marketing, who want to onboard or custom process and direct market their catch in various ways. The course will be taught in five sessions: Feb. 13, 15, 20, 22, and 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm.

Please see the course syllabus (PDF) for instructors, course topics, a schedule, and course delivery information.

Course fee: $125
Class size limit: 20 participants
Location: Online distance delivery statewide

MP3: Boys – Bristol Bay Angels (45) Vs King Cove Tundra Jacks (69) @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017

Game coverage by KAKN-FM’s Wesley Foster & Andrew Johnson in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels (45) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (69)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay Anchels Vs King Cove T-Jacks @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017 (MP3, 15.5 MB, 68 minutes)

MP3: Boys – Dillingham Wolverines (52) Vs Sand Point Eagles (50) @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017

Game coverage by KAKN-FM’s Wesley Foster & Paul Barker in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Dillingham Wolverines (52) Vs Sand Point Eagles (50)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Dillingham Wolverines Vs Sand Point Eagles @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

MP3: Boys – Bristol Bay JV Angels (20) Vs King Cove Rookies (72)

Game coverage by Paul Barker in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels JV (20) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (72)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay JV Angels Vs King Cove T-Jacks @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017 (MP3, 7.7 MB, 33 minutes)

Final Day: Battle of the Bay – KSDP Tentative Schedule

At 3:30 the Sand Point Lady Eagles and Rookies of King Cove go head to head. We do not have this confirmed yet but this should be broadcasted

5:00 Boys: Dillingham vs. Sand Point – This game will be on KSDP

8:00 Boys: Bristol Bay vs King Cove – This game will be on KSDP

MP3: Girls – Bristol Bay Angels (49) Vs King Cove Rookies (44)

Game coverage by Andrew Johnson & KAKN-FM in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels (49) Vs King Cove Rookies (44)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay Angels Vs King Cove Rookies @ Naknek, Alaska from January 27th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

HALIBUT COMMISSION ANNOUNCES 2017 CATCH LIMITS AND SEASONS

2017 Area 3B (western Gulf of Alaska) = 3,140,000 (pounds)
(For comparison 2016 was 2,710,000 lbs)

The International Pacific Halibut Commission (IPHC) completed its Ninety-third Annual Meeting in Victoria, BC, Canada on 27 January, 2017. More than 200 halibut industry stakeholders attended the meeting, with approximately 80 more participating in web broadcasts of the public sessions.The Commission is recommending to the governments of Canada and the United States catch limits for 2017 totaling 31.40 million pounds, displayed in the following table by regulatory area.

  • At A Safe Distance: Monitoring Remote Volcanoes From Remote Locations February 3, 2017
    Across Alaska there are monitoring instruments on 31 of the most active volcanoes, but there’s nothing on the one that’s erupting now. Bogoslof volcano is on a tiny uninhabited island in the middle of the Bering Sea. Since mid-December, Bogoslof has erupted more than two dozen times. With eruptions spraying ash up to 35,000 feet […]
  • Volcanic Ash Falls On Unalaska In Bogoslof's Longest Eruption Yet January 31, 2017
    After more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago , the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell. The eruption lasted eight hours, starting at 8:20 p.m. with […]
  • No Lichen, No Problem: St. Paul’s Reindeer Thrive Without Essential Food January 30, 2017
    For a long time, scientists thought reindeer would be big losers in climate change, but the reindeer on St. Paul Island are challenging that theory. As their main winter food source has disappeared, the St. Paul herd has changed its diet so they can survive on the remote island. This adaptation could have global implications […]
  • Survey Measures Success Of APIA Services For Victims Of Crime January 30, 2017
    In a recent grant application, the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) laid out the facts: There were 89 assaults in the region in 2014. There were also 102 domestic disturbances and three sexual assaults, according to the nonprofit's data. Those numbers may pale in comparison to other parts of the state, but Dr. Tara Ford […]
  • Canceled Flights Strand 120 Passengers To Unalaska January 27, 2017
    In Anchorage, 120 people are stuck on standby, waiting for flights to Unalaska. PenAir has canceled 17 flights to the island this week, according to Missy Roberts, the airline’s vice president of sales and marketing. Roberts said 10 flights were canceled because of poor weather or eruptions from Bogoslof Volcano . Airplane maintenance caused the […]
  • Snowstorm Causes Road Closures And Car Accidents January 26, 2017
    Since Sunday’s blizzard, road crews have worked extra hours, trying to clear snow from roads across Unalaska. Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said continuing snowfall has made that difficult and led to several road closures and car accidents, including three on Wednesday. “We had a motor vehicle accident with some minor injuries on Airport Beach […]
  • St. Paul’s Fur Seal Pups At Lowest Level In 100 Years January 26, 2017
    Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the […]

Police Blotter