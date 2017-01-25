The City of False Pass is looking for interested parties to lease the Warehouse next to City Dock (Formerly Isanotski Grocery)
1,500 square feet warehouse, some parking is available, located across from the municipal dock in False Pass on Lot 2C, False Pass Plat .99-13
The City of False Pass is looking to lease the property or property interest to be used for Economic Development in False Pass and to increase local trade or industry, as per False Pa. Municipal Code
Subsection 4.23.070(D);
The Warehouse has an insured value of $200,000
Interested parties should contact the False Pass City ,907-548-2319 with a written proposal outlining the Economic Development project In False Pass, a proposed amount of rent, and the proposed length of lease.
Interested Parties proposals will be accepted until April 1, 2016 and decisions will be handed to the recipient April 20, 2016
Contents:
– Cold Bay Residents Pull Together as they Respond to an Emergency Landing by Delta Airlines
– Motivational Storyteller, Leadership & Personal Development Expert Inspires Students Teachers in Sand Point
– SWAMC Economic Summit: A Networking Adventure
– New Employee Joins DOT Team in Cold Bay
Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the […]
City officials are ready to draft Unalaska’s budget for fiscal year 2018. But after a veto by Mayor Frank Kelty at Tuesday's City Council meeting, they’re going to have to wait. Kelty hit pause on budget planning when he struck down a resolution that prioritized adding staff at the Department of Public Safety over hiring […]
For GCI customers in Unalaska, better phone service is just a few weeks away. The telecom company is finishing tower upgrades that will help transform the island’s unreliable and outdated 2G network into a standard 2G system. “Calls are going to go through much more cleanly and quickly," said Heather Handyside, director of corporate communications […]
One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports […]
The women’s march on Washington drew half a million people to the nation’s capital on Saturday, with some protesting the election of President Donald Trump, some making a stand for equal rights, and many doing a bit of both. The event inspired smaller satellite marches around the world, including one in Unalaska. The weather was […]
Unalaska has a new Director of Parks, Culture, and Recreation (PCR). Roger Blakeley took on the top job in early January, and now he oversees the city’s community center, aquatics center, and library. Originally from Utah, Blakeley began his career as a park ranger in Eugene, Oregon. He patrolled the Willamette River Greenway in a […]
Rachelle Hatfield is the newest member of the Unalaska City Council. She was appointed last month, beating out four other applicants for the seat vacated by Mayor Frank Kelty. Originally from Hawaii, Hatfield moved to the island in 2010, following her sister, Deputy City Clerk Roxanna Winters. KUCB's Laura Kraegel asked Hatfield about her priorities […]