AUDIO: National Marine Fisheries Informational Meeting with AEB – Dec. 21, 2016 Download the National Marine Fisheries Yearly Meeting with the Aleutians East Borough! (mp3, 9.22 MB, 40 minutes) Stream it (HTML5): On December 21st, the 4th annual National Marine Fisheries Meeting with the Aleutians East Borough was held and broadcasted on KSDP 830 AM. From Sand Point, I’m Marissa Williams with the scoop.

Brent Priestess with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA, hosted the meeting and spoke with several people highlighting what to expect and things to remember about the upcoming season.

He started off with a few key things to keep in mind this season. Now all trips are required to be logged and if you deliver to a tender and come back into town for any reason, your trip has ended and you must log a new one. Also, number each logged trip and include the trip number on the fish ticket. Be careful about marking your fish tickets with the correct stat areas. Stat areas are where the fish were harvested. Check your vms units, there is troubleshooting help available if it’s not working correctly.

Krista Malanie added that it’s important to check out the new regulations in long line pot gear for 2017. Also she stated that 2016 trips can’t be carried over to 2017 so keep that in mind, stay organized, and take care of your 2016 trips before the new year starts.

Nat Nickles from ADS&G stated that the GHLS are 20.4 million pounds of pot gear and 3.6 million of jig.

Glen Campbell from the Observer Program in Seattle mentioned that it’ll be important to correctly declare your gear type and if you’ll be delivering to a tender or not. He also said that they are working on getting an observer stationed in King Cove and reiterated the importance of logging every trip.

Chris Relling, also from the observer program, relayed the deployment rates which are split into twice the categories as each category has a tender and non-tender delivery option. The deployment rates for the hook and line are 11% and 25% for hook and line delivering to a tender. For pot delivering to a tender or not is 4%. For trawl its 18% and for trawl delivering to a tender its 14%.

In closing…

-Things to Remember-

Log EVERY trip and number them on the log as well as the fish ticket.

When you deliver to a tender and come back into town, that trip has ended and you must log a new one.

Correctly declare your gear type and if you will be delivering to a tender or not.

Make sure your vms units are in working condition.

From Sand Point, I’m Marissa Williams.

ADF&G: 2017 Preliminary Chignik, Kodiak And Ak Peninsula Salmon Forecast Download the 2017 Preliminary Chignik, Kodiak And AK Peninsula Salmon Forecast (PDF, 300KB) TO: Nick Sagalkin, Regional Supervisor

Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV

DATE: December 16, 2016

SUBJECT: Preliminary 2017 Salmon Forecasts

FROM: Kevin Schaberg, Regional Finfish Research Supervisor

Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV Forecasts

Regional research, management, and biometric staff have developed and reviewed the 2017 run

forecasts for pink and sockeye salmon stocks in Region IV. This is a relatively early release for

Region IV forecasts, and numbers should be considered preliminary until inclusion in the annual

statewide document to be released in early 2017.

Total run forecasts are shown in tables 1 and 2 as point estimates and ranges. The ranges are

80% prediction intervals, meaning that we have 80% confidence that the actual 2017 run will fall

within this range. Estimated escapements are subtracted from the total run forecasts to yield

estimated 2017 harvests; these harvest estimates are shown as point estimates for pink and

sockeye salmon. Pink salmon (as well as Spiridon sockeye salmon) harvests are also reported as

80% ranges.

Confidence in each forecast varies based on data relationships in the underlying models. Full

methods and discussion will be included in the statewide document.