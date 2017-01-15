Anthony Wilson Service Update – January 15, 2017

Due to transportation delays Anthony Wilson’s services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Stay tuned for more updates.

Rookies (54) Vs. Lady Eagles (43) from January 13th, 2017

Rookies (54) Vs. Lady Eagles (43) from January 13th, 2017

Game coverage by Amy Mack in King Cove!
Final Score: Rookies (54) – Lady Eagles (43)

Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove Rookies Vs. Sand Point Lady Eagles from January 13th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Eagles (55) Vs T-Jacks (47) from January 13th, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof & Mikey in Sand Point!
Final Score: Eagles (55) – T-Jacks (47)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Eagles Vs. King Cove T-Jacks from January 13th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

Services for Anthony Wilson: Postponed to Sunday, January 15

Services for Anthony Wilson will be postponed till Sunday, January the 15th at 2pm. Services will be at the Sand Point Baptist Chapel with graveside services immediately following and a potluck afterwards at the QTT Rec Center

Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer – Vol. 2 Issue 2 – January 13, 2017

DOWNLOAD: Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer – Vol. 2 Issue 2 – January 13, 2017 (PDF)

Calendar: (more…)

Services for Anthony Wilson: Postponed One Day

Due to flight delays Anthony Wilson’s services have been postponed until Saturday at 2pm. Further updates as they come!

MP3: Eagles (45) Vs T-Jacks (43) from January 12th, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof & Mikey in Sand Point!
Final Score: Eagles (45) – T-Jacks (43)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Eagles Vs. King Cove T-Jacks from January 12th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

Rookies (43) Vs. Lady Eagles (20) from January 12th, 2017

Game coverage by Amy Mack in King Cove!
Final Score: Rookies (43) – Lady Eagles (20)

Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove Rookies Vs. Sand Point Lady Eagles from January 12th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3+PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting from January 12th, 2017

January 12, 2017 – Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting *Agenda AND Packet* (PDF, 1.5MB)

Download the audio of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting from January 12th, 2017 (MP3, 11 MB, 47 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

Update: 2pm on Saturday, January 14th, 2017 – Services for Anthony Wilson

*Updated Date & Time*
Services to remember Anthony Wilson will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at the Sand Point Baptist Chapel.

Services to remember Anthony Wilson will be held this Friday at 1:00pm at the Sand Point Baptist Chapel.

A potluck will follow graveside services at the QTT Rec Center

Sand Point & King Cove Basketball Game Changes!

Due to weather times have changed for basketball games between King Cove and Sand Point. Sand Point will be selling tacos and frito chili pies for dinner and all games will be on KSDP!

KSDP will be giving away a prize twice a month! – starting Friday, January 13th

  • Unalaska Struggles To Attract And Retain Cops January 12, 2017
    Staffing at Unalaska’s Department of Public Safety was the focus of Tuesday night's City Council meeting. City Manager Dave Martinson says there simply aren’t enough police officers to cover the workload. In the last year, he says the department has denied 20 leave requests because of insufficient staffing. “At the end of the day, I […]
  • Before And After Photos Of Bogoslof Island Show Big Changes After Recent Eruption January 12, 2017
    New photos show the dramatic effect of volcanic explosions on Bogoslof Island. The Eastern Aleutian island is home to a volcano that has been erupting since mid-December. Now, the tiny island is even smaller and it’s shaped like a hook. Chris Waythomas, of the U.S. Geological Survey, says the photos also show ash on the […]
  • Meet Dr. Virgina Hatfield January 10, 2017
    The Museum of the Aleutians has a new executive director, Dr. Virginia Hatfield. She took the reins at the beginning of January. Hatfield is an archeologist by training. She says she fell in love with the field during an undergrad class called 'Prehistory of Texas.' “What really sunk it for me was we went out […]
  • Bogoslof Volcano Back At Red Alert January 6, 2017
    Two hours after lowering the aviation code for an Eastern Aleutian volcano, it’s back at the highest alert level. The reasoning? According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, there was a significant explosion at Bogoslof volcano Thursday afternoon. The observatory detected a raised level of seismicity around 1:30 p.m. as well as reports from the World […]
  • Small Yet Powerful Eruption At Aleutian Volcano January 5, 2017
    Unrest continues at Bogoslof volcano, but scientists say they’ve fine-tuned monitoring the activity from afar. The Eastern Aleutian volcano had a short lived, but powerful eruption Tuesday night. David Schneider is a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey. He says this eruption isn’t much different from the others dating back to mid-December. “It just indicates […]
  • Bogoslof Starts 2017 With Another Eruption January 3, 2017
    Scientists believe Bogoslof volcano erupted for the first time this year, following a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. Monitors on nearby islands detected seismic activity Monday emanating from the Eastern Aleutian volcano. But scientists believe the explosion was minor. The period of increased seismicity lasted about 10 minutes.
  • New Year's Day Fire Destroys Two Buildings January 1, 2017
    Updated post: 1/3 at 1:30 p.m. Two abandoned buildings were destroyed by a fire at Agnes Beach on New Year's Day. The blaze also damaged two other structures and disrupted traffic on Airport Beach road and Captain’s Bay road. Deputy police chief Jennifer Shockley says public safety first heard about the fire around 7:30 a.m. […]

