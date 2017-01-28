MP3: Boys – Bristol Bay Angels (45) Vs King Cove Tundra Jacks (69) @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017

Game coverage by KAKN-FM’s Wesley Foster & Andrew Johnson in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels (45) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (69)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay Anchels Vs King Cove T-Jacks @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017 (MP3, 15.5 MB, 68 minutes)

MP3: Boys – Dillingham Wolverines (52) Vs Sand Point Eagles (50) @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017

Game coverage by KAKN-FM’s Wesley Foster & Paul Barker in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Dillingham Wolverines (52) Vs Sand Point Eagles (50)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Dillingham Wolverines Vs Sand Point Eagles @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

MP3: Boys – Bristol Bay JV Angels (20) Vs King Cove Rookies (72)

Game coverage by Paul Barker in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels JV (20) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (72)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay JV Angels Vs King Cove T-Jacks @ Naknek, Alaska from January 28th, 2017 (MP3, 7.7 MB, 33 minutes)

Final Day: Battle of the Bay – KSDP Tentative Schedule

At 3:30 the Sand Point Lady Eagles and Rookies of King Cove go head to head. We do not have this confirmed yet but this should be broadcasted

5:00 Boys: Dillingham vs. Sand Point – This game will be on KSDP

8:00 Boys: Bristol Bay vs King Cove – This game will be on KSDP

MP3: Girls – Bristol Bay Angels (49) Vs King Cove Rookies (44)

Game coverage by Andrew Johnson & KAKN-FM in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.

Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels (49) Vs King Cove Rookies (44)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay Angels Vs King Cove Rookies @ Naknek, Alaska from January 27th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

HALIBUT COMMISSION ANNOUNCES 2017 CATCH LIMITS AND SEASONS

2017 Area 3B (western Gulf of Alaska) = 3,140,000 (pounds)
(For comparison 2016 was 2,710,000 lbs)

The International Pacific Halibut Commission (IPHC) completed its Ninety-third Annual Meeting in Victoria, BC, Canada on 27 January, 2017. More than 200 halibut industry stakeholders attended the meeting, with approximately 80 more participating in web broadcasts of the public sessions.The Commission is recommending to the governments of Canada and the United States catch limits for 2017 totaling 31.40 million pounds, displayed in the following table by regulatory area.

Eastern Aleutian Tribes’ Monthly Update from January 2017

Father Andrei, Blessing of the Waters Ceremony in False Pass on January 19, 2017

Download Eastern Aleutian Tribes’ Monthly Update from January 2017 (PDF).

Contents:
MP3: Girls – Bristol Bay Angels (79) Vs Sand Point Lady Eagles (44)

Game coverage by KAKN-FM in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.
Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels (79) Vs Sand Point Lady Eagles (44)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay Angels Vs Sand Point Eagles @ Naknek, Alaska from January 26th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

MP3: Boys – Bristol Bay Angels (60) Vs Sand Point Eagles (65)

Game coverage by KAKN-FM in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.
Final Score: Bristol Bay Angels (60) Vs Sand Point Eagles (65)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Bristol Bay Angels Vs Sand Point Eagles @ Naknek, Alaska from January 26th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

MP3: Boys – Dillingham Wolverines (40) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (67) @ Naknek on January 26th, 2017

Game coverage by KAKN-FM in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.
Final Score: Dillingham Wolverines (40) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (67)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Dillingham Wolverines Vs King Cove T-Jacks @ Naknek, Alaska from January 26th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

MP3: Girls – Dillingham Wolverines (52) Vs King Cove Rookies (67) @ Naknek on January 26th, 2017

Game coverage by KAKN-FM in Naknek, Alaska for “Battle of the Bay 2017”.
Final Score: Dillingham Wolverines (52) Vs King Cove Rookies (67)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Dillingham Wolverines Vs King Cove Rookies @ Naknek, Alaska from January 26th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Basketball Schedule for “Battle of the Bay 2017”

Thursday: Jan 26th
2:00pm – Game 1- (Dillingham – King Cove) Girls
3:30pm – Game 2 – (Bristol Bay JV – Togiak) Boys
5:00pm – Game 3- (King Cove – Dillingham) Boys
6:30pm – Game 4 – (Bristol Bay – Sand Point) Boys
8:00pm – Game 5 – (Bristol Bay – Sand Point) Girls

Friday: Jan 27th
2:00pm – Game 6 – (Dillingham – Sand Point) Girls
3:30pm – Game 7 – (Bristol Bay JV –Sand Point) Boys
5:00pm – Game 8 – (King Cove – Togiak) Boys
6:30pm – Game 9 – (Bristol Bay – Dillingham) Boys
8:00pm – Game 10 – (Bristol Bay –King Cove) Girls

Saturday: Jan 28th
10:00am – Game 11 (Togiak – Sand Point) Boys
11:30am – Game 12 (Bristol Bay JV- King Cove) Boys
3:30pm – Game 13 – (Sand Point – King Cove) Girls
5:00pm – Game 13 – (Dillingham – Sand Point) Boys
6:20pm – Senior Night – Boys & Girls
6:30pm – Game 14 – (Bristol Bay – Dillingham) Girls
8:00pm – Game 15 – (Bristol Bay – King Cove) Boys

  • Canceled Flights Strand 120 Passengers To Unalaska January 27, 2017
    In Anchorage, 120 people are stuck on standby, waiting for flights to Unalaska. PenAir has canceled 17 flights to the island this week, according to Missy Roberts, the airline’s vice president of sales and marketing. Roberts said 10 flights were canceled because of poor weather or eruptions from Bogoslof Volcano . Airplane maintenance caused the […]
  • Snowstorm Causes Road Closures And Car Accidents January 26, 2017
    Since Sunday’s blizzard, road crews have worked extra hours, trying to clear snow from roads across Unalaska. Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said continuing snowfall has made that difficult and led to several road closures and car accidents, including three on Wednesday. “We had a motor vehicle accident with some minor injuries on Airport Beach […]
  • St. Paul’s Fur Seal Pups At Lowest Level In 100 Years January 26, 2017
    Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the […]
  • Council Spars Over Budget Priorities For City and State January 25, 2017
    City officials are ready to draft Unalaska’s budget for fiscal year 2018. But after a veto by Mayor Frank Kelty at Tuesday's City Council meeting, they’re going to have to wait. Kelty hit pause on budget planning when he struck down a resolution that prioritized adding staff at the Department of Public Safety over hiring […]
  • GCI Upgrades Unalaska's 2G Network, With 4G Coming This Summer January 25, 2017
    For GCI customers in Unalaska, better phone service is just a few weeks away. The telecom company is finishing tower upgrades that will help transform the island’s unreliable and outdated 2G network into a standard 2G system. “Calls are going to go through much more cleanly and quickly," said Heather Handyside, director of corporate communications […]
  • Another Eruption And Growing Unrest For Aleutian Volcanoes January 25, 2017
    One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports […]
  • Women's March Draws 80 Unalaskans January 23, 2017
    The women’s march on Washington drew half a million people to the nation’s capital on Saturday, with some protesting the election of President Donald Trump, some making a stand for equal rights, and many doing a bit of both. The event inspired smaller satellite marches around the world, including one in Unalaska. The weather was […]

