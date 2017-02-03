02/03 – Close Up Papa Murphy’s Pizza Delivery
02/04 – Cancer Auction 7:00 PM City Gym
02/08 – Trident Tip-Off Games Begin; Game Times To Be
Announced; Happy Birthday Mr. Robb!02/03 – Close Up Papa Murphy’s Pizza Delivery
Coming soon to Sand Point…
Kenny Dobbs – the Dunk King Nike N7 Ambassador
Come enjoy a high flying dunk performance from the best slam dunk artist in the world and hear his inspiring story!
Date: Thursday, February 9th, 2017
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Sand Point School Gym (by VTC District wide)
FREE for all ages!
This introductory course presents content on the development and management of a successful seafood direct marketing business from inception to operation. The practical application of business planning, obtaining financing, permitting, feasibility analysis, marketing, and operational aspects of a seafood direct marketing business will be introduced.
The course will be delivered primarily by lectures and in-class discussions, supported by four homework assignments that are individualized to assist you in developing an action plan for your business.
At the end of the course, the student will understand and be able to use the appropriate managerial and decision-making tools that are needed to start and run a seafood direct marketing business.
Note: The course is designed for commercial fishermen with little or no experience in direct marketing, who want to onboard or custom process and direct market their catch in various ways. The course will be taught in five sessions: Feb. 13, 15, 20, 22, and 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm.
Please see the course syllabus (PDF) for instructors, course topics, a schedule, and course delivery information.
Across Alaska there are monitoring instruments on 31 of the most active volcanoes, but there’s nothing on the one that’s erupting now. Bogoslof volcano is on a tiny uninhabited island in the middle of the Bering Sea. Since mid-December, Bogoslof has erupted more than two dozen times. With eruptions spraying ash up to 35,000 feet […]
After more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago , the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell. The eruption lasted eight hours, starting at 8:20 p.m. with […]
For a long time, scientists thought reindeer would be big losers in climate change, but the reindeer on St. Paul Island are challenging that theory. As their main winter food source has disappeared, the St. Paul herd has changed its diet so they can survive on the remote island. This adaptation could have global implications […]
In a recent grant application, the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) laid out the facts: There were 89 assaults in the region in 2014. There were also 102 domestic disturbances and three sexual assaults, according to the nonprofit's data. Those numbers may pale in comparison to other parts of the state, but Dr. Tara Ford […]
In Anchorage, 120 people are stuck on standby, waiting for flights to Unalaska. PenAir has canceled 17 flights to the island this week, according to Missy Roberts, the airline’s vice president of sales and marketing. Roberts said 10 flights were canceled because of poor weather or eruptions from Bogoslof Volcano . Airplane maintenance caused the […]
Since Sunday’s blizzard, road crews have worked extra hours, trying to clear snow from roads across Unalaska. Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said continuing snowfall has made that difficult and led to several road closures and car accidents, including three on Wednesday. “We had a motor vehicle accident with some minor injuries on Airport Beach […]
Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the […]