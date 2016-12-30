Contents:
– King Cove Optimistic President-elect Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Nominee Ryan Zinke Will Get Community their Life-Saving Road
– Nelson Lagoon Makes Progress on Project to Combat Community’s Long-standing Shoreline Erosion
– King Cove Holds Second Anti-Drug Community Meeting
– Isanotski Corporation’s Larger Store Opens for Business in False Pass
– False Pass Students Master Life-Saving Paramedic Skills
– TelAlaska Accepting Annual Photo Contest Entries
– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report December 2016
On December 21st, the 4th annual National Marine Fisheries Meeting with the Aleutians East Borough was held and broadcasted on KSDP 830 AM. From Sand Point, I’m Marissa Williams with the scoop.
Brent Priestess with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA, hosted the meeting and spoke with several people highlighting what to expect and things to remember about the upcoming season.
He started off with a few key things to keep in mind this season. Now all trips are required to be logged and if you deliver to a tender and come back into town for any reason, your trip has ended and you must log a new one. Also, number each logged trip and include the trip number on the fish ticket. Be careful about marking your fish tickets with the correct stat areas. Stat areas are where the fish were harvested. Check your vms units, there is troubleshooting help available if it’s not working correctly.
Krista Malanie added that it’s important to check out the new regulations in long line pot gear for 2017. Also she stated that 2016 trips can’t be carried over to 2017 so keep that in mind, stay organized, and take care of your 2016 trips before the new year starts.
Nat Nickles from ADS&G stated that the GHLS are 20.4 million pounds of pot gear and 3.6 million of jig.
Glen Campbell from the Observer Program in Seattle mentioned that it’ll be important to correctly declare your gear type and if you’ll be delivering to a tender or not. He also said that they are working on getting an observer stationed in King Cove and reiterated the importance of logging every trip.
Chris Relling, also from the observer program, relayed the deployment rates which are split into twice the categories as each category has a tender and non-tender delivery option. The deployment rates for the hook and line are 11% and 25% for hook and line delivering to a tender. For pot delivering to a tender or not is 4%. For trawl its 18% and for trawl delivering to a tender its 14%.
In closing…
-Things to Remember-
Log EVERY trip and number them on the log as well as the fish ticket.
When you deliver to a tender and come back into town, that trip has ended and you must log a new one.
Correctly declare your gear type and if you will be delivering to a tender or not.
Make sure your vms units are in working condition.
From Sand Point, I’m Marissa Williams.
TO: Nick Sagalkin, Regional Supervisor
Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV
DATE: December 16, 2016
SUBJECT: Preliminary 2017 Salmon Forecasts
FROM: Kevin Schaberg, Regional Finfish Research Supervisor
Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV
Forecasts
Regional research, management, and biometric staff have developed and reviewed the 2017 run
forecasts for pink and sockeye salmon stocks in Region IV. This is a relatively early release for
Region IV forecasts, and numbers should be considered preliminary until inclusion in the annual
statewide document to be released in early 2017.
Total run forecasts are shown in tables 1 and 2 as point estimates and ranges. The ranges are
80% prediction intervals, meaning that we have 80% confidence that the actual 2017 run will fall
within this range. Estimated escapements are subtracted from the total run forecasts to yield
estimated 2017 harvests; these harvest estimates are shown as point estimates for pink and
sockeye salmon. Pink salmon (as well as Spiridon sockeye salmon) harvests are also reported as
80% ranges.
Confidence in each forecast varies based on data relationships in the underlying models. Full
methods and discussion will be included in the statewide document.
NPFMC Moves to Postpone GOA TBM Indefinitely
By Ernie Weiss, AEB Natural Resources Director
****
AEB Fishermen’s Meeting – Winter Fisheries Teleconference
Wednesday – December 21, 2016 2PM
TELECONFERENCE audio/participation to be available at the following sites:
King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office
Meeting to be broadcast live on KSDP at www.apradio.org
Agencies Representatives available at this teleconference meeting:
U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.
Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.
NMFS Alaska Region, Juneau.
Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.
North Pacific Observer Program & A.I.S. observer providers.
Other fisheries enforcement representatives.
Wrestling
12/14/16 – State qualified wrestlers Michael Stroud, and Wolf Jackson leave for the state championship tournament in Anchorage. Both wrestlers achieved second place finishes at the Sockeye regional championship. Wolf Jackson was a clear standout going 4-1 against the opposition at 182 lbs. Joining them on the trip to state from King Cove, will be Anthony Reeves, and Dillon Larsen who were both 1st place finishers in their respected weight classes. The events at the state tourney begin at 7 AM Friday the 16th of December, and conclude Saturday evening. We look forward to testing our skills against the very best in the state. I would like to thank the Sand Point community for making these events possible.
The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director. Dr. Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position on January 3rd. Hatfield, an archeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager. She replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for […]
Military historian John Cloe has died. First reported by the Alaska Dispatch News (ADN), Cloe died at his home in Anchorage on Monday. Cloe was born in Virginia, attended the Virginia Military Institute and later joined the army. After retiring from a long-career as a reservist and Air Force historian, Cloe became a guide for […]
Bogoslof Island is an important breeding ground for marine mammals and seabirds making it the perfect place to monitor how life responds to volcanic destruction. The island is tiny. But it’s hard to say how tiny because the shape and size of the island are changing almost constantly since the eruptions started December 16. While […]
Updated: 12/30 at 10:30 a.m. Eruptions at a volcano in the Eastern Aleutian Islands are thought to have begun earlier than previously thought. According to a retrospective analysis , the Alaska Volcano Observatory now thinks Bogoslof volcano first erupted on December 16. So far, the observatory believes there have been eight eruptions this month and […]
Updated: 12/29 at 2 p.m. Seismic unrest continues at Bogoslof volcano. Scientists are watching the eruption around the clock -- even though monitoring stations are far from the site. Chris Waythomas, of the U.S. Geological Survey, is observing a particular indication of increased seismic activity: volcanic tremors. “You can think of it as the sort […]
In the Unalaska City Council’s last meeting of 2016, they looked forward to March and the annual lobbying trip to Juneau. The cost of the trip is steep, around $30,000. There’s nearly $12,000 for travel and $10,000 more set aside for a seafood reception and constituent dinner. But the meals are a tradition. They’ve been […]
A volcano in the eastern Aleutians has been erupting for the past week. Bogoslof volcano is an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska. It’s part of the Alaska Maritime Wildlife Refuge , which is based hundreds of miles away in Homer. Steve Delehanty, the refuge’s manager, also lives in Homer. His reaction to hearing […]