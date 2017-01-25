MP3: Boys – Lumen Christi Arch Angels (44) Vs Sand Point Eagles (67)

Game coverage by Austin Roof at Lumen Christi High School.
Final Score: Arch Angels (44) Vs Sand Point Eagles (67)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Arch Angels Vs Sand Point Eagles from January 25th, 2017 (MP3, 65 MB, 69 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Girls – Lumen Christi Arch Angels (47) Vs Sand Point Lady Eagles

Game coverage by Austin Roof at Lumen Christi High School.
Final Score: Arch Angels (47) Vs Sand Point Eagles (58)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Arch Angels Vs Sand Point Eagles from January 25th, 2017 (MP3, 65 MB, 69 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – January 25th, 2017 – Aleutians volcanoes are at it again

Download the KSDP Newscast for January 25th, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

ksdp-early-logo

City of False Pass is looking for interested parties to lease the Warehouse next to City Dock

The City of False Pass is looking for interested parties to lease the Warehouse next to City Dock (Formerly Isanotski Grocery)

1,500 square feet warehouse, some parking is available, located across from the municipal dock in False Pass on Lot 2C, False Pass Plat .99-13

The City of False Pass is looking to lease the property or property interest to be used for Economic Development in False Pass and to increase local trade or industry, as per False Pa. Municipal Code
Subsection 4.23.070(D);

The Warehouse has an insured value of $200,000

Interested parties should contact the False Pass City ,907-548-2319 with a written proposal outlining the Economic Development project In False Pass, a proposed amount of rent, and the proposed length of lease.

Interested Parties proposals will be accepted until April 1, 2016 and decisions will be handed to the recipient April 20, 2016

PDF: AEB’s “Fish News” from January, 25th, 2017 – Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference

Download the latest “Fish News” from Aleutians East Borough (PDF, .5MB).

Back issues.

AEB Fishermen’s Meeting Teleconference
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10AM

TELECONFERENCE audio/participation to be available at the following sites:
King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office

Tentative Agenda:
– South Peninsula in-season salmon management – Lisa Fox
– North Pacific Fishery Management Council update – Ernie Weiss
– Fishermen discussion

Teleconference sites:
Anchorage & Sand Point AEB offices, King Cove Harbor, False Pass City & ADF&G Kodiak.

Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further information.
www.aebfish.org

MP3: Boys – Seward Seahawks (30) Vs Sand Point Eagles (79) from January 24th, 2017

Game coverage by Justin Franchino at Seward High School.
Final Score: Seward Seahawks (30) Vs Sand Point Eagles (79)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Seward Seahawks Vs Sand Point Eagles from January 24th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Girls – Seward Seahawks (22) Vs Sand Point Lady Eagles (53) from January 24th, 2017

Game coverage by Justin Franchino at Seward High School.
Final Score: Seward Seahawks (22) Vs Sand Point Lady Eagles (53)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Seward Seahawks Vs Sand Point Lady Eagles from January 24th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – January 24th, 2017 – St. Paul’s reindeer are changing the way one scientist thinks about climate change

Download the KSDP Newscast for January 24th, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

ksdp-early-logo

PDF: AEB’s “In the Loop” for January 24th, 2017

Delta Airlines sent a second plane at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 14th to transport the passengers to Portland, Oregon. Photo by Rachel D. Kremer.

Download the latest edition of Aleutians East Borough’s “In The Loop” from Jan 24th, 2017 (PDF).

“In The Loop” Back Issues Here:http://www.aleutianseast.org/index.asp?SEC=25D556BD-9F88-42A9-B7B4-A9FDB20ACBFD&Type=B_BASIC

Contents:
– Cold Bay Residents Pull Together as they Respond to an Emergency Landing by Delta Airlines
– Motivational Storyteller, Leadership & Personal Development Expert Inspires Students Teachers in Sand Point
– SWAMC Economic Summit: A Networking Adventure
– New Employee Joins DOT Team in Cold Bay

Live on KSDP: Eagles in Seward Today – Eagles at Lumen Christi Tomorrow

KSDP will have live coverage of the Sand Point Eagles for the last two days of the road trip.

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017
Seward Seahawks Vs Sand Point Eagles at Seward High School. Play by play courtesy of Justin Franchino.
Girls – 5:30pm
Boys – 7pm

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017
Lumen Christi Archangels Vs Sand Point Eagles at Lumen Christi High School. Play by play courtesy of Austin Roof.
Girls – 4pm
Boys – 5:30pm

MP3: Boys – Birchwood Warriors (37) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (67) @ Birchwood Christian School on January 23rd, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof at Birchwood Christian School in Chugiak.
Final Score: Birchwood Warriors (37) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (67)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Birchwood Warriors Vs King Cove T-Jacks @ Birchwood Christian School from January 23rd, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Girls – Birchwood Warriors (17) Vs King Cove Rookies (71) @ Birchwood Christian School on January 23rd, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof at Birchwood Christian School in Chugiak.
Final Score: Birchwood Warriors (17) Vs King Cove Rookies (71)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Birchwood Warriors Vs King Cove Rookies @ Birchwood Christian School from January 23rd, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

  • St. Paul’s Fur Seal Pups At Lowest Level In 100 Years January 26, 2017
    Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the […]
  • Council Spars Over Budget Priorities For City and State January 25, 2017
    City officials are ready to draft Unalaska’s budget for fiscal year 2018. But after a veto by Mayor Frank Kelty at Tuesday's City Council meeting, they’re going to have to wait. Kelty hit pause on budget planning when he struck down a resolution that prioritized adding staff at the Department of Public Safety over hiring […]
  • GCI Upgrades Unalaska's 2G Network, With 4G Coming This Summer January 25, 2017
    For GCI customers in Unalaska, better phone service is just a few weeks away. The telecom company is finishing tower upgrades that will help transform the island’s unreliable and outdated 2G network into a standard 2G system. “Calls are going to go through much more cleanly and quickly," said Heather Handyside, director of corporate communications […]
  • Another Eruption And Growing Unrest For Aleutian Volcanoes January 25, 2017
    One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports […]
  • Women's March Draws 80 Unalaskans January 23, 2017
    The women’s march on Washington drew half a million people to the nation’s capital on Saturday, with some protesting the election of President Donald Trump, some making a stand for equal rights, and many doing a bit of both. The event inspired smaller satellite marches around the world, including one in Unalaska. The weather was […]
  • Meet Unalaska's New PCR Director January 23, 2017
    Unalaska has a new Director of Parks, Culture, and Recreation (PCR). Roger Blakeley took on the top job in early January, and now he oversees the city’s community center, aquatics center, and library. Originally from Utah, Blakeley began his career as a park ranger in Eugene, Oregon. He patrolled the Willamette River Greenway in a […]
  • Meet Unalaska's New City Councilor, Rachelle Hatfield January 19, 2017
    Rachelle Hatfield is the newest member of the Unalaska City Council. She was appointed last month, beating out four other applicants for the seat vacated by Mayor Frank Kelty. Originally from Hawaii, Hatfield moved to the island in 2010, following her sister, Deputy City Clerk Roxanna Winters. KUCB's Laura Kraegel asked Hatfield about her priorities […]

