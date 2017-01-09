PDF: Friday Flyer for January 6th, 2017

Friday Flyer for January 6th, 2017 (PDF)

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – January 3rd, 2017 – The new year starts with fire in Unalaska and Santa’s Facebook is deleted

Download the KSDP Newscast for January 3rd, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

AEBORO: In The Loop for Dec. 30th, 2016

The Coast Guard arrives in King Cove to medevac a woman suffering from breathing difficulties on July 20, 2015.

The Coast Guard arrives in King Cove to medevac a woman suffering
from breathing difficulties on July 20, 2015.

Download the latest edition of Aleutians East Borough’s In The Loop (PDF, 1.5MB).

Back issues of In The Loop are available here.

Contents:
– King Cove Optimistic President-elect Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Nominee Ryan Zinke Will Get Community their Life-Saving Road
– Nelson Lagoon Makes Progress on Project to Combat Community’s Long-standing Shoreline Erosion
– King Cove Holds Second Anti-Drug Community Meeting
– Isanotski Corporation’s Larger Store Opens for Business in False Pass
– False Pass Students Master Life-Saving Paramedic Skills
– TelAlaska Accepting Annual Photo Contest Entries
– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report December 2016

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – December 29th, 2016 – Unrest continues at a volcano in the Eastern Aleutians

Download the KSDP Newscast for December 29th, 2016 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

AEBORO: Fish News from Dec. 28th, 2016 – Fisheries Teleconference

Download the latest issue of Fish News (PDF).

Back issues available here.

Agency Representatives Provide Information on Enforcement, Observer Program, Fish Tickets during Recent AEB Winter Fisheries Teleconference

AUDIO: National Marine Fisheries Informational Meeting with AEB – Dec. 21, 2016

Download the National Marine Fisheries Yearly Meeting with the Aleutians East Borough! (mp3, 9.22 MB, 40 minutes)

On December 21st, the 4th annual National Marine Fisheries Meeting with the Aleutians East Borough was held and broadcasted on KSDP 830 AM. From Sand Point, I’m Marissa Williams with the scoop.
Brent Priestess with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA, hosted the meeting and spoke with several people highlighting what to expect and things to remember about the upcoming season.
He started off with a few key things to keep in mind this season. Now all trips are required to be logged and if you deliver to a tender and come back into town for any reason, your trip has ended and you must log a new one. Also, number each logged trip and include the trip number on the fish ticket. Be careful about marking your fish tickets with the correct stat areas. Stat areas are where the fish were harvested. Check your vms units, there is troubleshooting help available if it’s not working correctly.
Krista Malanie added that it’s important to check out the new regulations in long line pot gear for 2017. Also she stated that 2016 trips can’t be carried over to 2017 so keep that in mind, stay organized, and take care of your 2016 trips before the new year starts.
Nat Nickles from ADS&G stated that the GHLS are 20.4 million pounds of pot gear and 3.6 million of jig.
Glen Campbell from the Observer Program in Seattle mentioned that it’ll be important to correctly declare your gear type and if you’ll be delivering to a tender or not. He also said that they are working on getting an observer stationed in King Cove and reiterated the importance of logging every trip.
Chris Relling, also from the observer program, relayed the deployment rates which are split into twice the categories as each category has a tender and non-tender delivery option. The deployment rates for the hook and line are 11% and 25% for hook and line delivering to a tender. For pot delivering to a tender or not is 4%. For trawl its 18% and for trawl delivering to a tender its 14%.
In closing…
-Things to Remember-
Log EVERY trip and number them on the log as well as the fish ticket.
When you deliver to a tender and come back into town, that trip has ended and you must log a new one.
Correctly declare your gear type and if you will be delivering to a tender or not.
Make sure your vms units are in working condition.
From Sand Point, I’m Marissa Williams.

ADF&G: 2017 Preliminary Chignik, Kodiak And Ak Peninsula Salmon Forecast

Download the 2017 Preliminary Chignik, Kodiak And AK Peninsula Salmon Forecast (PDF, 300KB)

TO: Nick Sagalkin, Regional Supervisor
Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV
DATE: December 16, 2016
SUBJECT: Preliminary 2017 Salmon Forecasts
FROM: Kevin Schaberg, Regional Finfish Research Supervisor
Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV

Forecasts
Regional research, management, and biometric staff have developed and reviewed the 2017 run
forecasts for pink and sockeye salmon stocks in Region IV. This is a relatively early release for
Region IV forecasts, and numbers should be considered preliminary until inclusion in the annual
statewide document to be released in early 2017.
Total run forecasts are shown in tables 1 and 2 as point estimates and ranges. The ranges are
80% prediction intervals, meaning that we have 80% confidence that the actual 2017 run will fall
within this range. Estimated escapements are subtracted from the total run forecasts to yield
estimated 2017 harvests; these harvest estimates are shown as point estimates for pink and
sockeye salmon. Pink salmon (as well as Spiridon sockeye salmon) harvests are also reported as
80% ranges.
Confidence in each forecast varies based on data relationships in the underlying models. Full
methods and discussion will be included in the statewide document.

Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report for November 2016

Elder Luncheon in King Cove on November 16, 2016

EAT November 2016 Press Release (PDF, 2MB)

Upcoming Services
AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – December 22nd, 2016 – Bogoslof erupts again and Alaska’s Supreme court takes on the PFD

Download the KSDP Newscast for December 22nd, 2016 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – December 21st, 2016 – Bogoslof volcano erupts and today’s the shortest day of the year

Download the KSDP Newscast for December 21st, 2016 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – December 20th, 2016 – Adak’s water system is unclean and Obama blocks future oil and gas development

Download the KSDP Newscast for December 20th, 2016 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

AUDIO: “An Hour of Jazz” from December 18th, 2016 – KSDP

Download “An Hour of Jazz” from December 18th, 2016 (mp3, 55MB, 59minutes)

  • Bogoslof Volcano Back At Red Alert January 6, 2017
    Two hours after lowering the aviation code for an Eastern Aleutian volcano, it’s back at the highest alert level. The reasoning? According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, there was a significant explosion at Bogoslof volcano Thursday afternoon. The observatory detected a raised level of seismicity around 1:30 p.m. as well as reports from the World […]
  • Small Yet Powerful Eruption At Aleutian Volcano January 5, 2017
    Unrest continues at Bogoslof volcano, but scientists say they’ve fine-tuned monitoring the activity from afar. The Eastern Aleutian volcano had a short lived, but powerful eruption Tuesday night. David Schneider is a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey. He says this eruption isn’t much different from the others dating back to mid-December. “It just indicates […]
  • Bogoslof Starts 2017 With Another Eruption January 3, 2017
    Scientists believe Bogoslof volcano erupted for the first time this year, following a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. Monitors on nearby islands detected seismic activity Monday emanating from the Eastern Aleutian volcano. But scientists believe the explosion was minor. The period of increased seismicity lasted about 10 minutes.
  • New Year's Day Fire Destroys Two Buildings January 1, 2017
    Updated post: 1/3 at 1:30 p.m. Two abandoned buildings were destroyed by a fire at Agnes Beach on New Year's Day. The blaze also damaged two other structures and disrupted traffic on Airport Beach road and Captain’s Bay road. Deputy police chief Jennifer Shockley says public safety first heard about the fire around 7:30 a.m. […]
  • Virginia Hatfield Named MOTA Director January 1, 2017
    The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director. Dr. Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position on January 3rd. Hatfield, an archeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager. She replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for […]
  • WWII Historian John Cloe Dies At 78 December 31, 2016
    Military historian John Cloe has died. First reported by the Alaska Dispatch News (ADN), Cloe died at his home in Anchorage on Monday. Cloe was born in Virginia, attended the Virginia Military Institute and later joined the army. After retiring from a long-career as a reservist and Air Force historian, Cloe became a guide for […]
  • Monitoring Bogoslof: How Life Responds To Volcanic Destruction December 31, 2016
    Bogoslof Island is an important breeding ground for marine mammals and seabirds making it the perfect place to monitor how life responds to volcanic destruction. The island is tiny. But it’s hard to say how tiny because the shape and size of the island are changing almost constantly since the eruptions started December 16. While […]

