A big thanks to Justin Franchino. He will be covering games at Cook Inlet Academy and Seward. Here are the schedules for those games:
Thursday, 1/19 CIA boys vs King Cove at 5:30
Saturday, 1/21 Sand Point Boys vs CIA at 5:30
Tuesday, 1/24 Sand Point Boys and Girls vs Seward. Girls at 5:30, boys at 7:00
Rachelle Hatfield is the newest member of the Unalaska City Council. She was appointed last month, beating out four other applicants for the seat vacated by Mayor Frank Kelty. Originally from Hawaii, Hatfield moved to the island in 2010, following her sister, Deputy City Clerk Roxanna Winters. KUCB's Laura Kraegel asked Hatfield about her priorities […]
Bogoslof Volcano erupted again Wednesday, spewing a cloud of ash that was visible from Unalaska. The volcano blew around 1:20 p.m., sending ash at least 31,000 feet into the air and prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory to raise its alert level to red. That’s the highest status, indicating a hazardous eruption is underway or imminent. […]
For thousands of years, fishing has been central to the culture and survival of the people of Unalaska Island. The Museum of the Aleutians (MOTA) celebrated that tradition on Friday, by unveiling a new exhibit on the prehistoric technology that made the Unangax such successful fishermen. The temporary exhibit has hundreds of fishing tools on […]
The city of Adak has downgraded a public notice calling for residents to boil their drinking water, after fixing a broken switch that compromised the water supply for nearly a month. The community has been advised to boil water since 2007, because Adak’s aging treatment system relies on chlorine gas to disinfect water, rather than […]
There will be no commercial tanner crab fishery in the Bering Sea this season. The Alaska Board of Fisheries made the decision last week after a last-ditch attempt to allow a limited harvest failed in a split 3-3 vote. Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty attended the board meeting in Kodiak, where members considered a proposal that […]
Staffing at Unalaska’s Department of Public Safety was the focus of Tuesday night's City Council meeting. City Manager Dave Martinson says there simply aren’t enough police officers to cover the workload. In the last year, he says the department has denied 20 leave requests because of insufficient staffing. “At the end of the day, I […]
New photos show the dramatic effect of volcanic explosions on Bogoslof Island. The Eastern Aleutian island is home to a volcano that has been erupting since mid-December. Now, the tiny island is even smaller and it’s shaped like a hook. Chris Waythomas, of the U.S. Geological Survey, says the photos also show ash on the […]