Online distance deliveryFebruary 13–27, 2017Contact: Quentin Fong, qsfong@alaska.edu • 907-486-1516

This introductory course presents content on the development and management of a successful seafood direct marketing business from inception to operation. The practical application of business planning, obtaining financing, permitting, feasibility analysis, marketing, and operational aspects of a seafood direct marketing business will be introduced.

The course will be delivered primarily by lectures and in-class discussions, supported by four homework assignments that are individualized to assist you in developing an action plan for your business.

At the end of the course, the student will understand and be able to use the appropriate managerial and decision-making tools that are needed to start and run a seafood direct marketing business.

Note: The course is designed for commercial fishermen with little or no experience in direct marketing, who want to onboard or custom process and direct market their catch in various ways. The course will be taught in five sessions: Feb. 13, 15, 20, 22, and 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm.

Please see the course syllabus (PDF) for instructors, course topics, a schedule, and course delivery information.

Course fee: $125

Class size limit: 20 participants

Location: Online distance delivery statewide