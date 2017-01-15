Anthony Wilson Service Update – January 15, 2017
Due to transportation delays Anthony Wilson’s services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rookies (54) Vs. Lady Eagles (43) from January 13th, 2017
Game coverage by Amy Mack in King Cove!
Final Score: Rookies (54) – Lady Eagles (43)
Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove Rookies Vs. Sand Point Lady Eagles from January 13th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)
Game coverage by Austin Roof & Mikey in Sand Point!
Final Score: Eagles (55) – T-Jacks (47)
Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Eagles Vs. King Cove T-Jacks from January 13th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)
Services for Anthony Wilson will be postponed till Sunday, January the 15th at 2pm. Services will be at the Sand Point Baptist Chapel with graveside services immediately following and a potluck afterwards at the QTT Rec Center
DOWNLOAD: Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer – Vol. 2 Issue 2 – January 13, 2017 (PDF)
Calendar: (more…)
Due to flight delays Anthony Wilson’s services have been postponed until Saturday at 2pm. Further updates as they come!
Game coverage by Austin Roof & Mikey in Sand Point!
Final Score: Eagles (45) – T-Jacks (43)
Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Eagles Vs. King Cove T-Jacks from January 12th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)
Game coverage by Amy Mack in King Cove!
Final Score: Rookies (43) – Lady Eagles (20)
Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove Rookies Vs. Sand Point Lady Eagles from January 12th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)
January 12, 2017 – Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting *Agenda AND Packet* (PDF, 1.5MB)
Download the audio of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting from January 12th, 2017 (MP3, 11 MB, 47 minutes)
*Updated Date & Time*
Services to remember Anthony Wilson will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at the Sand Point Baptist Chapel.
Services to remember Anthony Wilson will be held this Friday at 1:00pm at the Sand Point Baptist Chapel.
A potluck will follow graveside services at the QTT Rec Center
Due to weather times have changed for basketball games between King Cove and Sand Point. Sand Point will be selling tacos and frito chili pies for dinner and all games will be on KSDP!