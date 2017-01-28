Thursday: Jan 26th
2:00pm – Game 1- (Dillingham – King Cove) Girls
3:30pm – Game 2 – (Bristol Bay JV – Togiak) Boys
5:00pm – Game 3- (King Cove – Dillingham) Boys
6:30pm – Game 4 – (Bristol Bay – Sand Point) Boys
8:00pm – Game 5 – (Bristol Bay – Sand Point) Girls
Friday: Jan 27th
2:00pm – Game 6 – (Dillingham – Sand Point) Girls
3:30pm – Game 7 – (Bristol Bay JV –Sand Point) Boys
5:00pm – Game 8 – (King Cove – Togiak) Boys
6:30pm – Game 9 – (Bristol Bay – Dillingham) Boys
8:00pm – Game 10 – (Bristol Bay –King Cove) Girls
Saturday: Jan 28th
10:00am – Game 11 (Togiak – Sand Point) Boys
11:30am – Game 12 (Bristol Bay JV- King Cove) Boys
3:30pm – Game 13 – (Sand Point – King Cove) Girls
5:00pm – Game 13 – (Dillingham – Sand Point) Boys
6:20pm – Senior Night – Boys & Girls
6:30pm – Game 14 – (Bristol Bay – Dillingham) Girls
8:00pm – Game 15 – (Bristol Bay – King Cove) Boys
In Anchorage, 120 people are stuck on standby, waiting for flights to Unalaska. PenAir has canceled 17 flights to the island this week, according to Missy Roberts, the airline’s vice president of sales and marketing. Roberts said 10 flights were canceled because of poor weather or eruptions from Bogoslof Volcano . Airplane maintenance caused the […]
Since Sunday’s blizzard, road crews have worked extra hours, trying to clear snow from roads across Unalaska. Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said continuing snowfall has made that difficult and led to several road closures and car accidents, including three on Wednesday. “We had a motor vehicle accident with some minor injuries on Airport Beach […]
Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the […]
City officials are ready to draft Unalaska’s budget for fiscal year 2018. But after a veto by Mayor Frank Kelty at Tuesday's City Council meeting, they’re going to have to wait. Kelty hit pause on budget planning when he struck down a resolution that prioritized adding staff at the Department of Public Safety over hiring […]
For GCI customers in Unalaska, better phone service is just a few weeks away. The telecom company is finishing tower upgrades that will help transform the island’s unreliable and outdated 2G network into a standard 2G system. “Calls are going to go through much more cleanly and quickly," said Heather Handyside, director of corporate communications […]
One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports […]
The women’s march on Washington drew half a million people to the nation’s capital on Saturday, with some protesting the election of President Donald Trump, some making a stand for equal rights, and many doing a bit of both. The event inspired smaller satellite marches around the world, including one in Unalaska. The weather was […]