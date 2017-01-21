MP3: Girls – Sand Point Lady Eagles (50) Vs Homer Mariners (17) from January 21st, 2017

Game coverage by Chris Perk in Homer.
Final Score: Eagles (50) – Homer Mariners (17)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Lady Eagles Vs. Homer Mariners JV from January 21st, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Boys – King Cove T-Jacks (79) Vs Archangels (43) @ Lumen Christi High School from January 20th, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof at Lumen Christi High School.
Final Score: T-Jacks (79) – Lumen Christi Archangels (43)

Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove T-Jacks Vs Archangels @ Lumen Christi High School from January 20th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Girls – King Cove Rookies (67) Vs Archangels (38) @ Lumen Christi High School from January 20th, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof at Lumen Christi High School.
Final Score: Rookies (67) – Lumen Christi Archangels (38)

Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove Rookies Vs Archangels @ Lumen Christi High School from January 20th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

Basketball on KSDP: King Cove Today – Sand Point Tomorrow!

Friday, January 20th, 2017
6PM – Girls: King Cove Rookies Vs Archangels @ Lumen Christi High School
7:30PM – Boys: King Cove T-Jacks Vs Archangels @ Lumen Christi High School

Saturday, January 21st, 2017
1PM – Girls: Sand Point Lady Eagles Vs Homer Huskies
5:30PM – Boys: Sand Point Eagles Vs Cook Inlet Academy in Soldotna

MP3: Girls – King Cove Rookies (74) Vs Homer Mariners (14) from January 19th, 2017

Game coverage by Chris Perk in Homer.
Final Score: Rookies (74) – Homer Mariners (14)

Download KSDP’s play by play of King Cove Rookies Vs. Homer Mariners JV from January 19th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Boys – Cook Inlet Academy (34) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (62) from January 19th, 2017

Game coverage by Justin Franchino in Soldotna.
Final Score: Cook Inlet Academy (34) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (62)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Cook Inlet Academy Vs. King Cove T-Jacks from January 19th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – January 19th, 2017 – Bogoslof Volcano has erupted again

Download the KSDP Newscast for January 19th, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

ksdp-early-logo

MP3: Boys – Eagles Vs Huskies from January 18th, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof in Wasilla!

Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Eagles Vs. Redington Huskies from January 18th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

MP3: Girls – Eagles (35) Vs Huskies (18) from January 18th, 2017

Game coverage by Austin Roof in Wasilla!
Final Score: Lady Eagles (35) – Redington Huskies (18)

Download KSDP’s play by play of Sand Point Eagles Vs. Redington Huskies from January 18th, 2017 (MP3, 15 MB, 63 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

Flossie’s Services at 2PM on Thurs., Jan. 19th

Services for Florence Gilbert will be held in Sand Point at 2PM on Thursday, January 19th, 2017.

Please make & bring a dish to share at QT Community Center after services.

Please call the Qagan Tayagungin Tribal Office at 907.383.5616 for info on how to help out or with any other questions.

AUDIO: KSDP Newscast – January 18th, 2017 – State lawmakers gavel into session and Trump’s pick for the Interior Department weighs in on Alaska land use

<a href=”http://apradio.org/mp3/2017-1-18-newscast.mp3″>Download the KSDP Newscast for January 18th, 2017 (mp3, 8.38 MB, 9.09 minutes)</a>

Stream it (HTML5):<audio src=”http://apradio.org/mp3/2017-1-18-newscast.mp3″ controls=”controls”></audio>

<a href=”http://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/ksdp-early-logo.jpg”><img class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-24599″ src=”http://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/ksdp-early-logo-300×181.jpg” alt=”ksdp-early-logo” width=”300″ height=”181″ /></a>

Coming Soon: LIVE Basketball Coverage from Soldotna & Seward

A big thanks to Justin Franchino. He will be covering games at Cook Inlet Academy and Seward. Here are the schedules for those games:
Thursday, 1/19 CIA boys vs King Cove at 5:30
Saturday, 1/21 Sand Point Boys vs CIA at 5:30
Tuesday, 1/24 Sand Point Boys and Girls vs Seward. Girls at 5:30, boys at 7:00

