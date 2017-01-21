Saturday, January 21st, 2017 1PM – Girls: Sand Point Lady Eagles Vs Homer Huskies 5:30PM – Boys: Sand Point Eagles Vs Cook Inlet Academy in Soldotna

Game coverage by Justin Franchino in Soldotna. Final Score: Cook Inlet Academy (34) Vs King Cove T-Jacks (62)

Services for Florence Gilbert will be held in Sand Point at 2PM on Thursday, January 19th, 2017.

Please make & bring a dish to share at QT Community Center after services.

Please call the Qagan Tayagungin Tribal Office at 907.383.5616 for info on how to help out or with any other questions.