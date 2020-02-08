2007 Toyota Tacoma Truck
POSTING DATE: February 9, 2017
VIN 5TELU42N87Z433173
Approximate odometer reading as of posting: 7,900 miles
The vehicle is to be sold “AS IS” by the Aleutians East Borough School District – to the highest
bidder. Minimum bid applies. The vehicle is operating, but likely will need some repairs. With
respect to the vehicle’s current condition – NO warranty is implied, nor provided. Any costs
associated with the repair and/or removal of the vehicle will be the sole responsibility of the
purchaser.
Minimum Bid: $8,500.00 USD
The School District retains the right to reject all bids.
Sealed bids may be submitted, mailed, or faxed to the District Office at the address above, and
the vehicle may be inspected at the Sand Point Auto during normal business hours.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: MARCH 10, 2017 by 4:00 pm