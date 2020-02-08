bid form 2007 toyota tacoma

POSTING DATE: February 9, 2017

2007 TOYOTA TACOMA TRUCK

VIN 5TELU42N87Z433173

Approximate odometer reading as of posting: 7,900 miles

The vehicle is to be sold “AS IS” by the Aleutians East Borough School District – to the highest

bidder. Minimum bid applies. The vehicle is operating, but likely will need some repairs. With

respect to the vehicle’s current condition – NO warranty is implied, nor provided. Any costs

associated with the repair and/or removal of the vehicle will be the sole responsibility of the

purchaser.

Minimum Bid: $8,500.00 USD

The School District retains the right to reject all bids.

Sealed bids may be submitted, mailed, or faxed to the District Office at the address above, and

the vehicle may be inspected at the Sand Point Auto during normal business hours.

DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: MARCH 10, 2017 by 4:00 pm