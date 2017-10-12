ADF&G: 2017 Emperor Goose Hunt PSA

Attention waterfowl hunters: for the first time in 30 years, Alaska residents have the opportunity to harvest an Emperor Goose this fall. To participate in this hunt, you must obtain a registration permit, available online at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website, at a Fish and Game office, or from a local permit vendor. Emperor goose hunts are available for 7 different areas, each with their own registration permit, so be sure to obtain the correct permit for your area. The bag limit is 1 Emperor Goose per hunter this fall, and all hunts are subject to closure by emergency order once harvest quotas have been met. Successful hunters must report their harvest within 72 hours, either online at the Fish and Game website or by phone at 1-800-478-SHOT. Sponsored by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and this station.

http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=waterfowlhunting.emperorgoosehunt