ADF&G: 2017 Preliminary Chignik, Kodiak And Ak Peninsula Salmon Forecast

Download the 2017 Preliminary Chignik, Kodiak And AK Peninsula Salmon Forecast (PDF, 300KB)

TO: Nick Sagalkin, Regional Supervisor

Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV

DATE: December 16, 2016

SUBJECT: Preliminary 2017 Salmon Forecasts

FROM: Kevin Schaberg, Regional Finfish Research Supervisor

Division of Commercial Fisheries, Region IV

Forecasts

Regional research, management, and biometric staff have developed and reviewed the 2017 run

forecasts for pink and sockeye salmon stocks in Region IV. This is a relatively early release for

Region IV forecasts, and numbers should be considered preliminary until inclusion in the annual

statewide document to be released in early 2017.

Total run forecasts are shown in tables 1 and 2 as point estimates and ranges. The ranges are

80% prediction intervals, meaning that we have 80% confidence that the actual 2017 run will fall

within this range. Estimated escapements are subtracted from the total run forecasts to yield

estimated 2017 harvests; these harvest estimates are shown as point estimates for pink and

sockeye salmon. Pink salmon (as well as Spiridon sockeye salmon) harvests are also reported as

80% ranges.

Confidence in each forecast varies based on data relationships in the underlying models. Full

methods and discussion will be included in the statewide document.