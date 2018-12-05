ADF&G: Chignik Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 9:30am

https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Notices/View.aspx?id=192286

The Chignik Fish and Game Advisory Committee will be holding a public meeting by teleconference on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 9:30am.

To participate first dial 1-800-504-8071, then enter the access code: 8425142#

Tentative Agenda items will include the following:

– Area L proposals for the Board of Fisheries Alaska Peninsula/Aleutian Islands/Chignik Finfish Meeting.

– Proposals for the Board of Fisheries Statewide Finfish meeting

– Other miscellaneous AC business as needed.

For further information contact Taryn O’Connor-Brito at 907.842.5142. To be added to the electronic email notices for Chignik AC meetings, please email to the address at the bottom of this notice with your request.

Advisory committees are local groups that meet to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and to provide recommendations to Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Board of Game. All meetings are open to the public. Advisory Committees are intended to provide a local forum on fish and wildlife issues. Their purpose includes: 1) developing regulatory proposals, 2) evaluating regulatory proposals and making recommendations to the appropriate board, 3) providing a local forum for fish and wildlife conservation and use, including matters relating to habitat, 4) advising the appropriate regional council on resources, and 5) consulting with individuals, organizations, and agencies.

If you are a person who needs a special accommodation in order to participate in any of these public meetings, please contact Taryn O’Connor-Brito at 907-842-5142 no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting, to make any necessary arrangements.

Taryn O’Connor-Brito

Board Support Section

PO Box 1030

Dillingham AK 99576

907.842-5142

Fax: 907.842-5937

taryn.oconnor-brito@alaska.gov