AEB In The Loop: May 19, 2017

Go read or download the most recent In The Loop from the Aleutians East Borough!

View and Download the PDF Here!

In This Issue:

· AEBSD Board President Tiffany Jackson Participates in Alaska’s Education Challenge Committee Meeting Kickoff

· AEBSD Student Athletes Shine at Native Youth Olympics

· Borough Administrator Rick Gifford Retires After More than Three Decades of Service in Local Government

· Anne Bailey Takes the Helm as AEB Borough Administrator

· Sand Point Organizes Citywide Cleanup

· City Cleanup Prize List…. Pages 13 – 15.

· Sand Point’s F/V Destination Ticket Raffle & Sweaters