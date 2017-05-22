AEB In The Loop: May 19, 2017
Posted on: May 22nd, 2017 | Author: General Manager | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window, In The Loop - newsletter, KSDP Programs
Go read or download the most recent In The Loop from the Aleutians East Borough!
View and Download the PDF Here!
In This Issue:
· AEBSD Board President Tiffany Jackson Participates in Alaska’s Education Challenge Committee Meeting Kickoff
· AEBSD Student Athletes Shine at Native Youth Olympics
· Borough Administrator Rick Gifford Retires After More than Three Decades of Service in Local Government
· Anne Bailey Takes the Helm as AEB Borough Administrator
· Sand Point Organizes Citywide Cleanup
· City Cleanup Prize List…. Pages 13 – 15.
· Sand Point’s F/V Destination Ticket Raffle & Sweaters