AEBoro – Fish News from Dec. 16, 2016 – Gulf of Alaska Trawl Bycatch Management Update & Winter Fisheries Teleconference
Posted on: December 18th, 2016 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window, Fish News - newsletter, Fisheries News
Download the latest FISH NEWS!
Archives: http://www.aleutianseast.org/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC={B388C2C4-EB51-4A47-A306-D19D32B2EE6F}
Latest Issue: Fish_News__-_Dec._16_2016.pdf
Contents:
NPFMC Moves to Postpone GOA TBM Indefinitely
By Ernie Weiss, AEB Natural Resources Director
****
AEB Fishermen’s Meeting – Winter Fisheries Teleconference
Wednesday – December 21, 2016 2PM
TELECONFERENCE audio/participation to be available at the following sites:
King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office
Meeting to be broadcast live on KSDP at www.apradio.org
Agencies Representatives available at this teleconference meeting:
U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.
Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.
NMFS Alaska Region, Juneau.
Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.
North Pacific Observer Program & A.I.S. observer providers.
Other fisheries enforcement representatives.
Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further information.
www.aebfish.org