Contents:

NPFMC Moves to Postpone GOA TBM Indefinitely

By Ernie Weiss, AEB Natural Resources Director

AEB Fishermen’s Meeting – Winter Fisheries Teleconference

Wednesday – December 21, 2016 2PM

TELECONFERENCE audio/participation to be available at the following sites:

King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office

Meeting to be broadcast live on KSDP at www.apradio.org

Agencies Representatives available at this teleconference meeting:

U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.

Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.

NMFS Alaska Region, Juneau.

Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.

North Pacific Observer Program & A.I.S. observer providers.

Other fisheries enforcement representatives.

Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org for further information.

