Contents:

– King Cove Optimistic President-elect Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Nominee Ryan Zinke Will Get Community their Life-Saving Road

– Nelson Lagoon Makes Progress on Project to Combat Community’s Long-standing Shoreline Erosion

– King Cove Holds Second Anti-Drug Community Meeting

– Isanotski Corporation’s Larger Store Opens for Business in False Pass

– False Pass Students Master Life-Saving Paramedic Skills

– TelAlaska Accepting Annual Photo Contest Entries

– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report December 2016