AEBORO: In The Loop for Dec. 30th, 2016

Posted on: December 30th, 2016 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window, In The Loop - newsletter

The Coast Guard arrives in King Cove to medevac a woman suffering from breathing difficulties on July 20, 2015.

The Coast Guard arrives in King Cove to medevac a woman suffering
from breathing difficulties on July 20, 2015.

Contents:
– King Cove Optimistic President-elect Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Nominee Ryan Zinke Will Get Community their Life-Saving Road
– Nelson Lagoon Makes Progress on Project to Combat Community’s Long-standing Shoreline Erosion
– King Cove Holds Second Anti-Drug Community Meeting
– Isanotski Corporation’s Larger Store Opens for Business in False Pass
– False Pass Students Master Life-Saving Paramedic Skills
– TelAlaska Accepting Annual Photo Contest Entries
– Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report December 2016