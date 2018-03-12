AEBSD VACANCY NOTICE: Instructional Aide – Special Education

Download the AEBSD’s vacancy notice (PDF, 300KB).

VACANCY NOTICE

Position: Instructional Aide – Special Education

Location: King Cove School

Qualifications:

– Associates Degree or 48 or more college credits, or Pass a Paraprofessional Test of skills

– 18 years of age or older

– Good employment references

– Promptness and reliability

– Works well with children

– Interested in child growth and development

Report to: King Cove Principal

Job Responsibilities:

The classroom Aide will work to assist in providing quality education. Duties may include, but may not be limited to: instruction under the direction of a certificated teacher, organizing daily lessons, correcting papers, and participating in screening and student assessment. The Aide must work successfully with children, communicate with parents in parental visits to school, direct and be capable of maintaining control of students in order to help promote an effective educational environment.

Terms of Employment:

1. Range IV: $16.01 to $18.67 per hour – DOE.

2. Hours per week – up to 29.5 hours.

3. Benefits include retirement plan, personal and sick leave.

Application Closing Date: UNTIL FILLED

Submit application to: King Cove School or AEBSD Office

An application is available online at: http://aebsd.org/domain/27