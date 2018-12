Aleutian/Pribilof Region Community Outreach Survey from APIA

“Aang Everyone!

We are reaching out to the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands region to collect some community feedback. Please follow the link below to take a short survey on the interest of community members to help us better serve you!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WLSYCGL

Qagaasakuq!”

– Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association