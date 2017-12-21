Aleutians East Borough Fish News! December 2017

In this issue: Download or view the issue here

Information for the upcoming New Year Fishing Regulations and Strategies Teleconference!

Every year the Borough hosts several of the key players in the world of fishing for a teleconference to discuss the upcoming year. This year will gather:

– U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.

– Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.

– NMFS Alaska Region, Juneau.

– Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.

– North Pacific Observer Program & A.I.S. observer providers

KSDP will broadcast this meeting live!