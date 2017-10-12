The Aleutians East Borough invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts and ideas on your communities wants and needs and how the Borough and communities can work together to reach common goals. For more information contact: Anne Bailey or Mary Tesche at (907) 274‐7555.

City of Cold Bay – October 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. – Cold Bay Community Center

City of False Pass – October 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. – Larsen Center

City of Nelson Lagoon – October 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. – Community Center

City of King Cove – October 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. – Alex & Mattie Samuelson Office

City of Akutan – October 24, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. – Akutan Tribal Office

City of Sand Point – October 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. – City Chambers