Aleutians East Borough Surplus Sale – Trailer

Aleutians East Borough Surplus Auction by Sealed Bid

The date of the sale will be October 8, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. in the Borough’s Anchorage Office located at 3380 C Street, Suite 205, Anchorage, Alaska.

Bidders are encouraged to inspect the items prior to the sale. The item is located in King Cove as indicated on the bid item information sheet that is attached.

The item is offered for sale “as is,” where is, and no warranties or guarantees of any kind are made or implied. The successful bidder will be required to remove the item within sixty (60) days. The Borough reserves the right to reject any bid. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned within three (3) business days.

Auction Instructions

– Write the item number and the amount of the bid on a piece of paper.

– Only personal checks, money orders or certified checks will be accepted. NO CASH

BIDS are allowed. Make checks payable to the Aleutians East Borough.

– One bid per envelope. Include your name, address and telephone number inside the

envelope.

– Submit sealed bids to the Borough’s Anchorage office by October 8, 2018 by 3:00 P.M.

Mail to:

Attn: Mary Tesche Aleutians East Borough

3380 C Street, Suite 205

Anchorage, AK 99503

If you have any questions about the bid process or to request additional specifications of the bid item, please contact Mary Tesche at 907-274-7559 or mtesche@aeboro.org. To view the bid items, please contact the local contact on the attached bid item information sheet.

2014 single story wood framed modular building produced in a manufacturing facility.

Dimensions are 50x10x8.

Building sits on a trailer with axles. Contains bathroom facility and mechanical room. Vinyl flooring; linoleum in bathroom. Vinyl interior wall finishing.

Additional information:

– 120/240 volt AC, single phase, three wire, 60 hertz. 200 AMP with 200 AMP main breaker. Contains surface mount electric wall heaters with integral thermostat

– Lighting: Surface mount 2-tube x 4’ c/w diffusers and cool white lamps located throughout module

– Plumbing: Plumbing system is gravity fed to exterior with drop below module. Water supply piping is pex cross-linked polyethylene with high pressure crimped fittings.

Minimum Bid: $45,000

Location: King Cove Harbor

To view this modular unit, please contact Roxann Newman in King Cove, AK at (907) 497- 2588.