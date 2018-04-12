APPLY TODAY: 11th Urban Unangax Culture Camp Begins June 11, 2018

Aang,

Aang huzuchix! (Hello all of you, Atka dialect),

Aang ingan! (Hi there, Eastern dialect),

Mark your calendars! The 11th Urban Unangax Culture Camp will be held the week of June 11, 2018 at APIA’s Unangam Ulaa! The camp closing ceremony will be held in at the annual Aleut Picnic hosted by the Aleut Foundation on June 16, from 12 to 3pm, at the Aleut Plaza. Applications are due May 28th.

Youth classes are June 11– 15, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Children’s classes are June 11 – 15, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Adult classes are June 11 – 15, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

This year, in the application is a fillable PDF. There is no need to print off the application and sign. You can simply click the check boxes in place of your signature.

Camp applications are also available at our website: https://www.apiai.org/departments/cultural-heritage-department/culture-history/culturecamp2018/. It’s going to be another exciting year. Please email us at culturecamp@apiai.org if you have any questions. See you in June!

Qagaasakung!

Qagaalakuq!

Qagaasakuq!