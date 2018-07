Area M Opener: 36-Hour Opener – Dolgi Subsection Re-Opened

The Department of Fish and Game is re-opening the Dolgi Subsection of Area M for the upcoming 36-hour salmon opener.

On July 17, 2018 the Board of Fish adopted language specifying this region to remain closed until August 8, 2018 unless Chignik Late Run stock were coming in at healthy levels. This decision was based on the current Chignik late run, which is meeting its necessary escapement objectives.