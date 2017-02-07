At the Trident Tip-Off there will be people from the clinic with information for the public

Eastern Aleutian Tribes will be hosting Brenda Wilson from the King Cove Clinic and Eleanore Starr from the Sand Point Clinic at the Trident-Tip-Off in Sand Point on February 9th and 10th at the Sand Point School.

They will have information regarding Tobacco Cessation, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment and Recovery, Domestic and Family Violence Prevention, Meth and Heroin Treatment and Recovery, and Suicide Awareness and Prevention.

Please stop by and visit with Brenda Wilson and Eleanore Starr from Eastern Aleutian Tribes to learn more about Behavioral Health and Wellness and Making Healthy Lifestyle Choices.

They will have information to share with you the public, to listen to any new ideas you may have and what other program would be beneficial to you and your community.

Thank you for supporting Eastern Aleutian Tribes.