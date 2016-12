AUDIO: “An Hour of Jazz” from December 18th, 2016 – KSDP

Download “An Hour of Jazz” from December 18th, 2016 (mp3, 55MB, 59minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):



Charles Mingus – Original Faubus Fables [1960]

Cab Calloway – What’s Buzzin’ Cousin

Artie Shaw & His Orchestra – Free Wheeling

Roy Bargy – What Have We Got To Lose?

Mills Brothers – Swing It, Sister

Abe Lyman & His California Orchestra – Little Old Lady

Benny Goodman & His Orchestra – Gee! but You’re Swell

Bob Scobey’s Frisco Band – Hobo Blues

Jim Europe’s 369th Infantry “Hellfighters” Band – Memphis Blues [1919]

Lou Gold & His Orchestra – Ho-Hum

Fred Astaire- Flying Down To Rio

Fats Waller – Smarty

Fats Waller – You’re My Dish

Fats Waller – Black Raspberry Jam

Django Reinhardt & Le Quartet du Hot Club de France – Shine [1936]

Piano Red – Reefer Man

Spike Jones – Hawaiin War Chant

Spike Jones – Ya Wanna Buy a Bunny?