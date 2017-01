Friday, January 20th, 2017

6PM – Girls: King Cove Rookies Vs Lumen Christi Titans in Palmer

7:30PM – Boys: King Cove T-Jacks Vs Lumen Christi Titans in Palmer

Saturday, January 21st, 2017

1PM – Girls: Sand Point Lady Eagles Vs Homer Huskies

5:30PM – Boys: Sand Point Eagles Vs Cook Inlet Academy in Soldotna