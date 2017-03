Here is the bracket for the 2017 Aleutian Chain Conference – Girls Regionals in King Cove, Alaska happening March 8th to 11th, 2017. Click for a printable copy.

KSDP will be covering the girls’ regionals live from King Cove! Starting matches & more info will be posted as it is announced. KSDP will also have coverage of the boys’ regionals in Manakotak!