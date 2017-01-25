The City of False Pass is looking for interested parties to lease the Warehouse next to City Dock (Formerly Isanotski Grocery)

1,500 square feet warehouse, some parking is available, located across from the municipal dock in False Pass on Lot 2C, False Pass Plat .99-13

The City of False Pass is looking to lease the property or property interest to be used for Economic Development in False Pass and to increase local trade or industry, as per False Pa. Municipal Code

Subsection 4.23.070(D);

The Warehouse has an insured value of $200,000

Interested parties should contact the False Pass City ,907-548-2319 with a written proposal outlining the Economic Development project In False Pass, a proposed amount of rent, and the proposed length of lease.

Interested Parties proposals will be accepted until April 1, 2016 and decisions will be handed to the recipient April 20, 2016