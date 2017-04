City of Sand Point Community Forum to Update Comprehensive Plan

The City of Sand Point is updating its Comprehensive Plan 2004 and is asking the community to be part of the process. On April 11 from 3-6PM come to the City Chambers to add your input or ideas.

Download the PDF Here: april17 meeting flyer



THE CITY OF SAND POINT IS UPDATING ITS 2004 COMPREHENSIVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND IS HOSTING A

*

COMMUNITY FORUM

APRIL 11, 3PM – 6PM

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

*

HAVE IDEAS & INPUT FOR A SAND POINT COMMUNITY VISION?

THEN ATTEND!

YOU CAN ALSO SUBMIT YOUR FEEDBACK UNTIL APRIL 30 TO:

ANDY VARNER, CITY ADMINISTRATOR

OR

907.274.7561

AVARNER@SANDPOINTAK.ORG

ACCESS THE 2004 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AT:

WWW.SANDPOINTAK.COM/PLANNING–ZONING

Meeting facilitated by

City Office • P.O. Box 249 • Sand Point, Alaska 99661 • 907.383.2696 • 907.383.2698 FAX

Administrator • 3380 C Street, Suite 205 • Anchorage, Alaska 99503 • 907.274.7561 • 907.274.3540 FAX