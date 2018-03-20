Closed For Seward’s Day 3/26/2018 = City of Sand Point, Clinic, KSDP/KAEB

***

Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting will be closed on Seward’s Day – Monday, March 26th, 2018.

***

The Sand Point Clinic will be closed on Seward’s Day – Monday, March 26th, 2018.

If you need medical assistance, call the Sand Point clinic to speak with their nurses’ line. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

***

*PUBLIC NOTICE*

The City of Sand Point Office & all City Departments

Will be CLOSED

Monday, March 26, 2018

IN OBSERVANCE OF SEWARD’S DAY

We will reopen 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

*PUBLIC NOTICE*

CITY OF SAND POINT

P.O. Box 249

Sand Point, AK 99661

(907) 383-2696

POSTED: 03/16/18