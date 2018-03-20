Closed For Seward’s Day 3/26/2018 = City of Sand Point, Clinic, KSDP/KAEB
***
Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting will be closed on Seward’s Day – Monday, March 26th, 2018.
***
The Sand Point Clinic will be closed on Seward’s Day – Monday, March 26th, 2018.
If you need medical assistance, call the Sand Point clinic to speak with their nurses’ line. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
***
*PUBLIC NOTICE*
The City of Sand Point Office & all City Departments
Will be CLOSED
Monday, March 26, 2018
IN OBSERVANCE OF SEWARD’S DAY
We will reopen 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
*PUBLIC NOTICE*
CITY OF SAND POINT
P.O. Box 249
Sand Point, AK 99661
(907) 383-2696
POSTED: 03/16/18