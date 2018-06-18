Department of Fish and Game Announces Area M June Fishing Restrictions

In an unprecedented decision, the Regional Area Managers have restricted all gear types in Area M from fishing during the final 48 hours of the next two openings in June.

Seine and Drift Gears will open as schedule at 6:00am on Wednesday, June 20 and close Thursday, June 21 at 10:00pm – a 40 hour opening.

Set Gill Net will open as scheduled on Friday, June 22 at 6:00am and close on Saturday, June 23 at 10:00pm, another 40-hour opener.

The remaining openings in June will be potentially be also restricted and more announcements will follow. See the official announcement below.