Dolgoi Island Area Restricted for Upcoming Opener – July 2018

Fishing for Area M will be open as scheduled for 36-hours beginning 6:00am, July 14th and closing at 6:00pm July 15th.

The important note is that certain sections of the Dolgoi Island Management Area will be restricted.

Regulations call for this to occur when and estimated harvest of 180,000 fish has occurred. So far less than 20,000 fish have been harvested in the 2018 salmon season.

See the announcement from the Dept. of Fish and Game below.