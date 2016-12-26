Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report for November 2016

EAT November 2016 Press Release (PDF, 2MB)

Upcoming Services



o Adak – Upcoming Services:

o December 11 – 15 th – Jennifer Harrison, CEO

o December 14 th – Elders Luncheon or Dinner (Tentative)

o February 2 – 9 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

o Akutan – Upcoming Services:

o January 23 rd – February 1 st – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant



Cold Bay – Upcoming Services:

o December 7 – 9 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

 January 28 th – February 3 rd – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

o False Pass – Upcoming Services:

o December 1 – 7 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

o December 27 th – January 11 th – Dr. Koehler, Medical Director

 February 3 – 10 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

King Cove – Upcoming Services:

 December 6 th – February 10 th – David

 January 9 th – 21 st – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

 January 30 th – February 3 rd – Jennifer Harrison, CEO

o Nelson Lagoon – Upcoming

Services:

o December 6 – 10 th – Dr. Modde, BH Clinician

Isgro, BH&W

January 21 – 28 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

o Sand Point – Upcoming Services:

 January 2 – 9 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

 January 2 – 21 st – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

o Whittier – Upcoming Services

 No upcoming services planned.