Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report for November 2016

Elder Luncheon in King Cove on November 16, 2016

EAT November 2016 Press Release (PDF, 2MB)

Upcoming Services

o Adak – Upcoming Services:
o December 11 – 15 th – Jennifer Harrison, CEO
o December 14 th – Elders Luncheon or Dinner (Tentative)
o February 2 – 9 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

o Akutan – Upcoming Services:
o January 23 rd – February 1 st – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

Cold Bay – Upcoming Services:
o December 7 – 9 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
 January 28 th – February 3 rd – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
o False Pass – Upcoming Services:
o December 1 – 7 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
o December 27 th – January 11 th – Dr. Koehler, Medical Director
 February 3 – 10 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

King Cove – Upcoming Services:
 December 6 th – February 10 th – David
 January 9 th – 21 st – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
 January 30 th – February 3 rd – Jennifer Harrison, CEO

o Nelson Lagoon – Upcoming
Services:
o December 6 – 10 th – Dr. Modde, BH Clinician
Isgro, BH&W
January 21 – 28 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant

o Sand Point – Upcoming Services:
 January 2 – 9 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
 January 2 – 21 st – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant

o Whittier – Upcoming Services
 No upcoming services planned.