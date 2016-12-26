Eastern Aleutian Tribes Monthly Report for November 2016
EAT November 2016 Press Release (PDF, 2MB)
Upcoming Services
o Adak – Upcoming Services:
o December 11 – 15 th – Jennifer Harrison, CEO
o December 14 th – Elders Luncheon or Dinner (Tentative)
o February 2 – 9 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
o Akutan – Upcoming Services:
o January 23 rd – February 1 st – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
Cold Bay – Upcoming Services:
o December 7 – 9 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
January 28 th – February 3 rd – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
o False Pass – Upcoming Services:
o December 1 – 7 th – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
o December 27 th – January 11 th – Dr. Koehler, Medical Director
February 3 – 10 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
King Cove – Upcoming Services:
December 6 th – February 10 th – David
January 9 th – 21 st – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
January 30 th – February 3 rd – Jennifer Harrison, CEO
o Nelson Lagoon – Upcoming
Services:
o December 6 – 10 th – Dr. Modde, BH Clinician
Isgro, BH&W
January 21 – 28 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
o Sand Point – Upcoming Services:
January 2 – 9 th – Dr. Costa and Gabby Costa, Dental Assistant
January 2 – 21 st – Ben Steward, DHAT, and Kathy Bear, Dental Assistant
o Whittier – Upcoming Services
No upcoming services planned.