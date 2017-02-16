FEBRUARY 2017 – Sprout Visiting Unalaska, King Cove & Sand Point – INFANT LEARNING PROGRAM



We are happy to announce the hiring of contractor, Jane Atuk, who will continue the community work that Carrie was doing! Jane has over thirty years of experience in program management, technical assistance, training, and coaching in early childhood programs. She has served as Disability Coordinator and as Child Development Director for the RurAL CAP Head Start Program that spanned 33 communities across Alaska. Jane has worked in the State of Alaska Early Intervention/ Infant Learning Program (EI/ILP). After retirement from the State of Alaska, she continued to hone her skills as a trainer and coach for early childhood professionals, and is currently working with Infant Learning Programs across the State. Jane loves traveling around Alaska and looks forward to working with families with children 0 – 3 living in the Aleutians Region.

This month you can look forward to seeing Jane in Unalaska 2/15-2/17, King Cove 2/20-2/22 and in Sand Point 2/22-2/24