Fish and Game Announces Second 40-Hour Restricted Opener for Area M – June 2018

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced a second restricted opener for the final fishing period of June 2018. Seine and Drift gear types will be open for 40 hours beginning Monday, June 25 at 6:00am and closing 40-hours later at 10:00pm, June 26.

Set Gill Net gear types will be allowed to fish 40-hours beginning Wednesday, June 27 at 6:00am and closing Thursday, June 28 at 10:00pm

This is a developing story and more updates about July will become more available as they are announced.d