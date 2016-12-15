Friday Flyer Courtesy of the Sand Point School!

Friday Flyer for 12.15.16 (PDF)

Wrestling

12/14/16 – State qualified wrestlers Michael Stroud, and Wolf Jackson leave for the state championship tournament in Anchorage. Both wrestlers achieved second place finishes at the Sockeye regional championship. Wolf Jackson was a clear standout going 4-1 against the opposition at 182 lbs. Joining them on the trip to state from King Cove, will be Anthony Reeves, and Dillon Larsen who were both 1st place finishers in their respected weight classes. The events at the state tourney begin at 7 AM Friday the 16th of December, and conclude Saturday evening. We look forward to testing our skills against the very best in the state. I would like to thank the Sand Point community for making these events possible.