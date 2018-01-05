Friday Flyer for January 5th, 2018

PDF: Download the latest Edition of the Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer for

Aleutians East Borough School District Essay Contest

To attend the AASB Leadership & Legislative Fly-In In Juneau, Alaska

February 10-13, 2018 – Students in Grades 9-12



_______________________________________________________________________

Purpose of the trip to Juneau:

● Give students the opportunity to develop and practice skills to create a more vocal youth in their

school and community.

● Students will learn about the Alaska State Legislative process and issues impacting their education.

● Have the opportunity to connect with peers from across the state and participate in conversations

with their district’s board members.

Essay Question:

If funding were not an issue, what three (3) electives would you want to see offered in your school, and why?

Entries will be judged on the students’ writing skills as well as the essay contents. Do not include your school or community name in the essay as it will be judged anonymously. Essays must be a minimum of 350 words to a maximum 1250 words in a minimum of 5 paragraphs. Deadline for submission: Friday, January 12, 2018 by 4:00 PM. Submit to your School Principal. Two students will be selected for the district.