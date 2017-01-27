HALIBUT COMMISSION ANNOUNCES 2017 CATCH LIMITS AND SEASONS

2017 Area 3B (western Gulf of Alaska) = 3,140,000 (pounds)

(For comparison 2016 was 2,710,000 lbs)

The International Pacific Halibut Commission (IPHC) completed its Ninety-third Annual Meeting in Victoria, BC, Canada on 27 January, 2017. More than 200 halibut industry stakeholders attended the meeting, with approximately 80 more participating in web broadcasts of the public sessions.The Commission is recommending to the governments of Canada and the United States catch limits for 2017 totaling 31.40 million pounds, displayed in the following table by regulatory area.