Interview: Dunleavy Follow Up November 2nd, 2018

Listen to KSDP’s interview with Mike Dunleavy, Gubernatorial candidate for the state of Alaska from November 2nd, 2018.

Topics included:

Head of Fish & Game

Alaskan Seafood Tariffs

Education Funding for Small Schools

Native Culture

Energy Costs

Download or Stream KSDP’s interview with Mike Dunleavy