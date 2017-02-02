Interview with Mike S. the Superintendent of AEBSD about the Trident Tip-Off & The Dunk King’s visit
Download the interview with Mike S. on February 2nd, 2017 (mp3, 1.55 MB, 7 minutes)
Stream it (HTML5):
Coming soon to Sand Point…
Kenny Dobbs – the Dunk King Nike N7 Ambassador
Come enjoy a high flying dunk performance from the best slam dunk artist in the world and hear his inspiring story!
Date: Thursday, February 9th, 2017
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Sand Point School Gym (by VTC District wide)
FREE for all ages!