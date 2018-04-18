INVITATION TO BID: 2013 Polaris Ranger Crew via AEBSD

FOR BID: 2013 Polaris Ranger Crew (PDF).

The vehicle is to be sold “AS IS” by the Aleutians East Borough School District – to the highest bidder.

The vehicle is operating and appears to be in good condition with a new motor. With respect to the vehicle’s current condition – NO warranty is implied, nor provided. Any costs associated with the repair and/or removal of the vehicle will be the sole responsibility of the purchaser.

Approximate odometer reading as of today: 2155 miles

NEW Minimum Bid: $4,000

The School District retains the right to reject all bids.

Sealed bids may be submitted, mailed, or faxed to the District Office at the address above, and the vehicle may be inspected at the Sand Point School during normal business hours.

DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 by 4:00 pm

Aleutians East Borough School District

PO BOX 429 – SAND POINT, AK 99661

PHONE 907.383.5222

FAX 907.383.3496