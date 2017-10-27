Job Opening! Aleutians East Borough Maintenance Director
POSITION AVAILABLE
October 25, 2017
POSITION TITLE: Maintenance Director
CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, regular full-time position.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Act as the Aleutians East Borough’s Maintenance
Director for the facilities within the Borough and is required to perform all of the major duties
outlined in the job description. These include but are not limited to: Responsible for the
maintenance and proper operation and care of Borough facilities and the regular inspections of
local facilities. The job description is available at www.aleutianseast.org.
DESIRED QUALITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: KNOWLEDGE OF school
facilities and mechanical systems. KNOWLEDGE OF furnaces, boilers, generators, fire control
systems, sprinkler systems, and locksmithing. CONSTRUCTION FOREMAN ABILITY: Can
supervise skilled and unskilled labor in the repair and/or replacement of facilities or broken
equipment, room additions, roof repair/replacement or siding repair/replacement. ORGANIZED
IN PURCHASE AND MANAGEMENT of building materials and maintenance supplies.
ABILITY to work independently with a minimum amount of direction.
HOURLY RATE: Depends on experience.
APPLICATIONS: Interested candidates should complete an Aleutians East Borough
Application for Employment (available at http://www.aleutianseast.org/index.asp?SEC=83961566-
8924-4BEF-A3A3-3C9FB14EC250&Type=B_BASIC and submit the application, a cover letter and
resume to:
Assistant Borough Administrator
Aleutians East Borough
3380 C Street, Suite 205
Anchorage, AK 99503
Application packets may be hand-carried or mailed to above address, faxed to (907) 276-7569, or
emailed to mtesche@aeboro.org.
CLOSING DATE: Applications are due on November 8, 2017.
Note: Incomplete application packets will be summarily rejected