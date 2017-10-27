Job Opening! Aleutians East Borough Maintenance Director

POSITION AVAILABLE

October 25, 2017

POSITION TITLE: Maintenance Director

CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, regular full-time position.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Act as the Aleutians East Borough’s Maintenance

Director for the facilities within the Borough and is required to perform all of the major duties

outlined in the job description. These include but are not limited to: Responsible for the

maintenance and proper operation and care of Borough facilities and the regular inspections of

local facilities. The job description is available at www.aleutianseast.org.

DESIRED QUALITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: KNOWLEDGE OF school

facilities and mechanical systems. KNOWLEDGE OF furnaces, boilers, generators, fire control

systems, sprinkler systems, and locksmithing. CONSTRUCTION FOREMAN ABILITY: Can

supervise skilled and unskilled labor in the repair and/or replacement of facilities or broken

equipment, room additions, roof repair/replacement or siding repair/replacement. ORGANIZED

IN PURCHASE AND MANAGEMENT of building materials and maintenance supplies.

ABILITY to work independently with a minimum amount of direction.

HOURLY RATE: Depends on experience.

APPLICATIONS: Interested candidates should complete an Aleutians East Borough

Application for Employment (available at http://www.aleutianseast.org/index.asp?SEC=83961566-

8924-4BEF-A3A3-3C9FB14EC250&Type=B_BASIC and submit the application, a cover letter and

resume to:

Assistant Borough Administrator

Aleutians East Borough

3380 C Street, Suite 205

Anchorage, AK 99503

Application packets may be hand-carried or mailed to above address, faxed to (907) 276-7569, or

emailed to mtesche@aeboro.org.

CLOSING DATE: Applications are due on November 8, 2017.

Note: Incomplete application packets will be summarily rejected