JOB OPENING: P/T Sand Point Teen Center

Sand Point Teen Center

Part-time Position Available

The Sand Point Teen Center is hiring to fill a vacant position to work evenings.

Days/hours needed: Monday-Wednesday-Friday.

Winter hours: Weekdays 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Weekends: 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Summer hours: 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (summer hours begins when school is out)

Hourly wage: $18 per hour

Pick up application with Tina Anderson at Aleutians East Borough office.

Position open until filled.