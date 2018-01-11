JOB: Position – Director of Technology for Aleutians East Borough School District

Aleutians East Borough School District

Opening Announced:

Position: Director of Technology – Location: Sand Point, Alaska

The Aleutians East Borough School District is seeking a Director of Technology to work from its District office in Sand Point.

Sand Point is located on Popof Island, just off the east coast of the southern tip of the Alaskan Peninsula. The District services 4 schools, inclusive of Sand Point. King Cove is located on the southern end of the Peninsula, with False Pass on the first island of the actual Aleutian Chain on Unimak Island, and the community of Akutan on Akutan Island just southwest of there. There are approximately 250 students in Pre-School through Grade 12, 34 Certified Teachers, a half-dozen Administrators, and a number of classified employees.

Start Date: TBD

Contract standard term: 260 Days, July-June, contract to be prorated based on date of hire.

Salary: $78,000 to $88,000 DOE

Closing Date: Open until filled



Application Procedure: Send a Cover Letter and Resume to Michael Seifert, Superintendent, at mseifert@aebsd.org

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in related field (Required)

– Preferred: Master’s degree in educational technology or related field

– Extensive knowledge of 1:1 laptop and Chromebook deployments with at least three years’ experience as the system admin in such environment

– Preferred: Verified successful experience working in public education

– Experience with Powerschool Admin or similar SIS databases

– Experience with E-Rate and Federal funding structure required

– Experience working on and implementing of organizational technology plan required

– Ability to model and support the effective integration of technology in the classroom

– Prefer a candidate with one of the following certifications: Network+, Cisco, Google Education

Job Goals:

– Improve the overall quality of education received by all stakeholders though the use of technology

– Provides a vision for the implementation and use of technology

Documented Knowledge:

– 1-1 Chromebook/Chrome OS deployments

– PowerSchool student information system

– LifeSize & Tandberg VTC equipment

– Smoothwall web content filter

– Technology & strategic planning

– Shortel VOIP-

– Aruba Wireless Networks

– Gaggle Student Safety

– Acceptable Use Policies

– Web design principles

– Performance Responsibilities:

Leadership

– Systems admin and utilization of all technology application programs including but not limited to: LifeSize & Tandberg VTC, PowerSchool, Shortel VOIP, Aruba Wireless Network, Google Apps for Education, Microsoft Office, Apple Remote Desktop, Accelerated Math/Reader

– Establishes system-wide software and hardware standards, requirements and specifications.

– Ensure technology infrastructure purchases adhere to the District’s Technology Plan

– Provides professional development opportunities for technical and training support staff to keep abreast of the rapid changes in technology and software.

– Analyzes information to determine, recommend, and plan layout for type of computers and peripheral equipment, or modifications to existing equipment and system, that will provide capability for new or upgraded networks, while maintaining efficient operation and effective use of space.

– Remains current on new developments in the areas of software, hardware, networks, telecommunications, training and maintenance.

Management

– Consults with administrators, teachers, board members, parents and community members to determine information requirements of teachers and students and to determine boundaries and priorities of new projects, and to discuss system capacity and equipment acquisitions.

– Reviews reports of computer and peripheral equipment use, malfunction, and maintenance to ascertain costs and plan operating changes.

– Prioritizes and requisitions new hardware, software, and materials based on need.

– Collaborates with administrators and teachers to determine technology training needs.

– Troubleshoot and repair computer hardware and software when appropriate.

– Maintains an inventory of technology in the school district.

– Willing to travel to all district schools.

– Other Duties as Assigned by the Superintendent.