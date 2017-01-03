KSDP’s “An Hour Of Jazz” from January 1st, 2017
Download KSDP’s “An Hour Of Jazz” from January 1st, 2017 (mp3, 53 MB, 58 minutes)
Stream it (HTML5):
R L Burnside – Poor Black Mattie
Roy Acuff – Blues in My Mind
Roy Acuff – ADVICE TO JOE
Roy Acuff – Golden Treasure
Mills Brothers – Tiger Rag
Mills Brothers – I Heard
Fats Waller – Where is The Sun?
Fats Waller – You Showed Me The Way
Benny Goodman & His Orchestra – King Porter Stomp
Earl Bostic Quartet – 845 STOMP
Cab Calloway – Boo-Wah Boo-Wah
Bessie Smith – I’m Wild About That Thing
Ethel Waters – I Got Rhythm [1930]
Duke Of Iron – The Music Lesson
Duke of Iron – Don’t Stop the Carnival
Dizzy Gillespie – Barbados Carnival
Dizzy Gillespie – Slew Foot
The Red Army Choir – 25th ANNIVERSARY SONG
The Trashmen – Surfin’ Bird