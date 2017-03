Game coverage of the 2017 Aleutian Chain Regionals.

Live today on KSDP from Manokotak & King Cove!

3:30PM – Girls – Sand Point Eagles Vs Manokotak in King Cove, AK

5PM – Boys – Sand Point Eagles Vs Koliganek in Manokotak, AK

7PM – Boys – King Cove T-Jacks Vs Newhalen – Regional Championship in Manokotak, AK

8:30PM – Girls – King Cove Rookies Vs Newhalen – Regional Championship in King Cove, AK