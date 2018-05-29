May 29, 2018 – AEB School District Regular Meeting

Download the Agenda Here

Aleutians East Borough School District

Regular Meeting of the School Board

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

The Meeting will be held at the District Office and by VTC at all sites.



[There will be a workshop at 10 am at the District Office and by VTC ]

Regular Meeting Agenda

I. Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

D. Others in Attendance

ACTION E. Approval of Agenda

ACTION II. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Meeting, February 23, 2018

B. Regular Meeting, April 12, 2018

C. Special Meeting, April 28, 2018

D. Special Meeting, May 23, 2018

INFORMATION III. Recognitions/Presentations

INFORMATION IV. Public Comments 2.1

INFORMATION V. Student Reports 4.1

INFORMATION VI. Board Reports 5.2

INFORMATION VII. Superintendent’s Report

A. Report to the Board 3.1

B. District Correspondence

VIII. Business Manager’s Report

ACTION A. Current Financial Report 3.4

INFORMATION IX. Department Reports 3.4

A. Activities Report, Amy Eubank

B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert

C. Technology Director, Nate Julian

X. New Business

DISCUSSION A. 7 Period Vs. 6 Period School Day 4.5

ACTION B. 2018 AASB Policy Updates: 2nd Reading 2.2

ACTION C. Approval of Copy Machine for District Office 2.1

ACTION D. FY19 Budget: 2nd Reading 3.4

ACTION E. Recommendations on Math & Science Curriculum 2.2

XI. Personnel

ACTION A. Resignations

ACTION B. New Hires

XII. Board Comments

INFORMATION XIII. Agenda Items for Next Meeting

INFORMATION XIV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting

ACTION XV. Adjournment