May 29, 2018 – AEB School District Regular Meeting
Aleutians East Borough School District
Regular Meeting of the School Board
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 @ 6:30 pm
The Meeting will be held at the District Office and by VTC at all sites.
[There will be a workshop at 10 am at the District Office and by VTC ]
Regular Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
ACTION E. Approval of Agenda
ACTION II. Approval of Minutes
A. Regular Meeting, February 23, 2018
B. Regular Meeting, April 12, 2018
C. Special Meeting, April 28, 2018
D. Special Meeting, May 23, 2018
INFORMATION III. Recognitions/Presentations
INFORMATION IV. Public Comments 2.1
INFORMATION V. Student Reports 4.1
INFORMATION VI. Board Reports 5.2
INFORMATION VII. Superintendent’s Report
A. Report to the Board 3.1
B. District Correspondence
VIII. Business Manager’s Report
ACTION A. Current Financial Report 3.4
INFORMATION IX. Department Reports 3.4
A. Activities Report, Amy Eubank
B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert
C. Technology Director, Nate Julian
X. New Business
DISCUSSION A. 7 Period Vs. 6 Period School Day 4.5
ACTION B. 2018 AASB Policy Updates: 2nd Reading 2.2
ACTION C. Approval of Copy Machine for District Office 2.1
ACTION D. FY19 Budget: 2nd Reading 3.4
ACTION E. Recommendations on Math & Science Curriculum 2.2
XI. Personnel
ACTION A. Resignations
ACTION B. New Hires
XII. Board Comments
INFORMATION XIII. Agenda Items for Next Meeting
INFORMATION XIV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting
ACTION XV. Adjournment