MP3: “An Hour of Jazz” + “An Hour of Reggae” from February 5th, 2017

Billie Holiday Strange Fruit [1939]

John Coltrane My Favorite Things

Charlie Mingus Slop

Dick Todd When Paw was Courtin’ Maw

Sophie Tucker The Lady is A Tramp

Sam Lanin’s Dance Orchestra I’m Sitting On Top Of The World Domino

S.E. Rogie Do Me Justice

Howlin’ Wolf Back Door Man 00 F London Sessions

Howlin’ Wolf Moanin’ At Midnight 00 F Sun Records Collection

Howlin’ Wolf Smokestack Lightnin’ 00 F London Sessions

Slim Harpo Strange Love 00 F V/A-Lux And Ivy’s Favorites

Duane Eddy 1180 Stalkin’

Randy Alvey Green Fuzz 00 F V/A-Lux And Ivy’s Favorites

The Fabulous McClevertys Don’t Blame It On Elvis 00 F Muriel’s Treasure



Download KSDP’s “An Hour of Jazz” + “An Hour of Reggae” from February 5th, 2017 (mp3, 107 MB, 120 minutes)

***

Bob Marley & The Wailers And I Love Her 00 F Greatest Hits at Studio One

Junior Byles King Of Babylon 00 F King Of Babylon

Tenor Saw Fever Conquering Lion

Johnny Clarke Declaration Of Rights

Glasford Manning Prophecy Call

Easton Clarke Mas Charles 00 F You & Me on a Country Jamboree

Sir Harry & Ansel Collins Bigg

Prince Brothers Ram Jam

The Pioneers Jackpot

The Aggrovators Just Say Who/Version

Nicky Thomas God Bless The Children

Royals Pick Out Me Eye

Judge Dread Trenchtown billy (BONUS) 00 F You & Me on a Country Jambor

The Jiving Juniors with Duke Re Dearest Darling

Dandy Livingstone Rudy A Message To You Suzanne Beware of the Devil

Maytals, The Pressure Drop

Return Of Django Upsetters 00 F Tighten Up Vol 2 [1969]

Peter Tosh Till Your Well Runs Dry 00 F Legalize It

Andy Capp Poppy Show (part 2)