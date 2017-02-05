MP3: “An Hour of Jazz” + “An Hour of Reggae” from February 5th, 2017
Billie Holiday Strange Fruit [1939]
John Coltrane My Favorite Things
Charlie Mingus Slop
Dick Todd When Paw was Courtin’ Maw
Sophie Tucker The Lady is A Tramp
Sam Lanin’s Dance Orchestra I’m Sitting On Top Of The World Domino
S.E. Rogie Do Me Justice
Howlin’ Wolf Back Door Man 00 F London Sessions
Howlin’ Wolf Moanin’ At Midnight 00 F Sun Records Collection
Howlin’ Wolf Smokestack Lightnin’ 00 F London Sessions
Slim Harpo Strange Love 00 F V/A-Lux And Ivy’s Favorites
Duane Eddy 1180 Stalkin’
Randy Alvey Green Fuzz 00 F V/A-Lux And Ivy’s Favorites
The Fabulous McClevertys Don’t Blame It On Elvis 00 F Muriel’s Treasure
Download KSDP’s “An Hour of Jazz” + “An Hour of Reggae” from February 5th, 2017 (mp3, 107 MB, 120 minutes)
***
Bob Marley & The Wailers And I Love Her 00 F Greatest Hits at Studio One
Junior Byles King Of Babylon 00 F King Of Babylon
Tenor Saw Fever Conquering Lion
Johnny Clarke Declaration Of Rights
Glasford Manning Prophecy Call
Easton Clarke Mas Charles 00 F You & Me on a Country Jamboree
Sir Harry & Ansel Collins Bigg
Prince Brothers Ram Jam
The Pioneers Jackpot
The Aggrovators Just Say Who/Version
Nicky Thomas God Bless The Children
Royals Pick Out Me Eye
Judge Dread Trenchtown billy (BONUS) 00 F You & Me on a Country Jambor
The Jiving Juniors with Duke Re Dearest Darling
Dandy Livingstone Rudy A Message To You Suzanne Beware of the Devil
Maytals, The Pressure Drop
Return Of Django Upsetters 00 F Tighten Up Vol 2 [1969]
Peter Tosh Till Your Well Runs Dry 00 F Legalize It
Andy Capp Poppy Show (part 2)