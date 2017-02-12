“Clarence Williams’s Blue Five” – “Wild Cat Blues [1923]”

“Duke of Iron” – “Pretty Woman”

“Henry Busse & His Orchestra” – “Hot Lips”

“Count Basie & His Orchestra” – “Sent For You Yesterday And Here”

“The Kinks” – “I’m On An Island” – “Kinks Kontroversy”

“The Kinks” – “The Strangers” – “Lola Versus Powerman The Mon”

“The Kinks” – “20th Century Man” – “Muswell Hillbillies”

“The Kinks” – “Johnny Thunder” – “The Village Green Preservati”

“The Kinks” – “People Take Pictures Of Each” – “The Village Green Preservation Society”

“Tony Williams” – “Vashkar” – “Emergency!”

“Fela Kuti & Afrika ’70” – “Zombie”

“Colossal Yes” – “Just Like A Mademoiselle”



Download KSDP’s “An Hour of Jazz” from February 12th, 2017 (MP3, 70 MB, 59 minutes)