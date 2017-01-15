MP3: “An Hour of Jazz” from January 15th, 2017

Download “An Hour of Jazz” from January 15th, 2017 (mp3, 58 MB, 59 minutes)

Stream it (HTML5):

Playlist:

Charlie Parker – Yardbird Suite

The Tony Williams Lifetime – Vashkar

John Coltrane – Giant Steps [1959]

Howlin’ Wolf – Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Gus Arnheim & His Orchestra – One More Time

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz – Band Copenhagen

Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood – Solitude [1941]

Charles Mingus – Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

The Diamond Brothers – Coal Dust On The Fiddle

Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra – Coleslaw

Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra – Ain’t Misbehavin’ [1929]

Jelly Roll Morton – The Pearls [1926]

Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra – Well, Git It! [1942]

Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra – It’s Swell Of You

Ella Fitzgerald And Chick Webb – Sugar Blues

Kid Ory and his Creole Jazz Band – Mississippi Mud

Sammy Kaye & His Orchestra – When They Played The Polka