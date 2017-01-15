MP3: “An Hour of Jazz” from January 15th, 2017
Download “An Hour of Jazz” from January 15th, 2017 (mp3, 58 MB, 59 minutes)
Stream it (HTML5):
Playlist:
Charlie Parker – Yardbird Suite
The Tony Williams Lifetime – Vashkar
John Coltrane – Giant Steps [1959]
Howlin’ Wolf – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
Gus Arnheim & His Orchestra – One More Time
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz – Band Copenhagen
Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood – Solitude [1941]
Charles Mingus – Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
The Diamond Brothers – Coal Dust On The Fiddle
Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra – Coleslaw
Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra – Ain’t Misbehavin’ [1929]
Jelly Roll Morton – The Pearls [1926]
Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra – Well, Git It! [1942]
Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra – It’s Swell Of You
Ella Fitzgerald And Chick Webb – Sugar Blues
Kid Ory and his Creole Jazz Band – Mississippi Mud
Sammy Kaye & His Orchestra – When They Played The Polka