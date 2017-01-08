MP3: “An Hour of Jazz” from January 8th, 2017
Download “An Hour of Jazz” from January 8th, 2017 (mp3, 58 MB, 59 minutes)
Stream it (HTML5):
Playlist:
V. Porter – KSDP Station ID
Hoosier Hot Shots – Red Hot Fannie
Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra (feat. Edythe Wright) – The Big Apple
Mills Brothers – Sixty Seconds Got Together
Bing Crosby & Connee Boswell – Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Lu Watters & the Yerba Buena Jazz Band – Hot House Rag
Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s “Sounds Wild” – Lynx
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra – Black Beauty [1928]
Benny Goodman & His Orchestra – Sing, Sing, Sing, (With A Swing)
Sonny Rollins – Don’t Stop The Carnival
Richard Himber & His Orchestra – You Hit The Spot
Fred Waring’s Pennsylvanians – Fit as A Fiddle
Frankie Trumbauer & His Orchestra – Riverboat Shuffle [1927]
Billie Holiday – Big Stuff
Cliff Edwards (aka; “Ukulele Ike”) – Cheatin’ on Me
Nelstone’s Hawaiians – Fatal Flower Garden
The Ho’opi’i Brothers – Hawaiian Cowboy
Tacocat – Bridge to Hawaii