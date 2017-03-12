MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 12th, 2017
Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 12th, 2017 (59 Min, MP3, 58 MB)
Playlist:
Jimmie Rodgers – Blue Yodel No. 4 “California Blues”
Janis Joplin – Get It While You Can
Palace Music – Little Blue Eyes
Ella Fitzgerald And Chick Webb – Sugar Blues
Charlie Patton – A Spoonful Blues
Charles Mingus – Better Git It In Your Soul
Jimmie Rodgers – Everybody Does It In Hawaii
The Jungle Band – Mood Indigo [1930]
Continental Dance Orchestra – Mating Time
Cab Calloway & His Orchestra – Congo
Bessie Smith – Put It Right Here
Etta James – I Just Want To Make Love To You
John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – You Are Too Beautiful
Sonny Rollins – Just Friends
Oscar Peterson – Younger Than Springtime
Billie Holiday – No More