MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 12th, 2017

Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 12th, 2017 (59 Min, MP3, 58 MB)

Playlist:

Jimmie Rodgers – Blue Yodel No. 4 “California Blues”

Janis Joplin – Get It While You Can

Palace Music – Little Blue Eyes

Ella Fitzgerald And Chick Webb – Sugar Blues

Charlie Patton – A Spoonful Blues

Charles Mingus – Better Git It In Your Soul

Jimmie Rodgers – Everybody Does It In Hawaii

The Jungle Band – Mood Indigo [1930]

Continental Dance Orchestra – Mating Time

Cab Calloway & His Orchestra – Congo

Bessie Smith – Put It Right Here

Etta James – I Just Want To Make Love To You

John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – You Are Too Beautiful

Sonny Rollins – Just Friends

Oscar Peterson – Younger Than Springtime

Billie Holiday – No More