MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 19th, 2017
Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 19th, 2017 (59 Min, MP3, 58 MB)
Playlist:
Nat King Cole – That Sunday, That Summer
Nat King Cole – Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days Of Su
Peter Tosh – Johnny B. Goode
MC5 – Back In The U.S.A.
The Beatles – Memphis, Tennessee (Live at the
Chuck Berry – Down Bound Train
Russ Carlson & His Orchestra – Hello! Gorgeous
Ethel Waters – I Got Rhythm [1930]
Castlewood Marimba Band – CORAL ISLANDS OF MY HAWAII
Charlie Parker – Just Friends [1949]
Charlie Parker – Anthropology
Charlie Parker – Relaxin’ At Camarillo
Miles Davis – Song of Our Country
Miles Davis – Jeru
Charles Mingus – Pussy Cat Dues
Ethel Merman – Eadie Was A Lady