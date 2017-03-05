MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 5th, 2017
Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 5th, 2017 (59 Min, MP3, 58 MB)
Playlist:
Pete Daily’s Chicagoans – CIRCUS SLIDE
Tacocat – Bridge to Hawaii
Tacocat – Crimson Wave
Bikini Kill – New Radio
The Fabulous McClevertys – Don’t Blame It On Elvis – Muriel’s Treasure
Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot (Album Version) – Daydream Nation (Deluxe Edit
Van Dyke Parks – The Eagle And Me – Song Cycle
David Bowie – Liza Jane – Early On
Big John & the Buzzards – Your Cash Ain’t Nothing But Tras – The OKeh Rhythm & Blues Stor
Slim & Slam – Flat Foot Floogee – originally Vocalion 4021
Fletcher Henderson & His Orchest – Sugar Foot Stomp [1925] –
the five sharps – Stormy Weather –
Smokey Harless – A Place For Them Called Hell
Alvie Self – Hippieville
Billie Holiday – You Better Go Now
Wingie Manone – CORRINE CORRINIA
BennyGoodman – CLARINADE
Unknown – Cool Water
Wilmoth Houdini – Gin and Cocoanut Water
Standells – Dirty Water
Bert Jansch – Blackwater Side