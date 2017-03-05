MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 5th, 2017

Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from March 5th, 2017 (59 Min, MP3, 58 MB)

Playlist:

Pete Daily’s Chicagoans – CIRCUS SLIDE

Tacocat – Bridge to Hawaii

Tacocat – Crimson Wave

Bikini Kill – New Radio

The Fabulous McClevertys – Don’t Blame It On Elvis – Muriel’s Treasure

Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot (Album Version) – Daydream Nation (Deluxe Edit

Van Dyke Parks – The Eagle And Me – Song Cycle

David Bowie – Liza Jane – Early On

Big John & the Buzzards – Your Cash Ain’t Nothing But Tras – The OKeh Rhythm & Blues Stor

Slim & Slam – Flat Foot Floogee – originally Vocalion 4021

Fletcher Henderson & His Orchest – Sugar Foot Stomp [1925] –

the five sharps – Stormy Weather –

Smokey Harless – A Place For Them Called Hell

Alvie Self – Hippieville

Billie Holiday – You Better Go Now

Wingie Manone – CORRINE CORRINIA

BennyGoodman – CLARINADE

Unknown – Cool Water

Wilmoth Houdini – Gin and Cocoanut Water

Standells – Dirty Water

Bert Jansch – Blackwater Side