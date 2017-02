MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz” from Sunday, February 19th, 2017

Playlist:

Download KSDP’s “An Hour Of Jazz” from Sunday, February 19th, 2017 (MP3, 59 MB, 68 minutes)

Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Hotter Than ‘Ell [1934]

Cecil Taylor Trio – Rick Kick Shaw [1955]

Miles Davis – Wierdo- Ballads And Blues

Charlie Parker – Blues For Alice

ksdp promo – democracy now

Shep Fields & His Rippling Rhythm – Nice Work If You Can Get It

Seven Dwarfs – Whistle While You Work – originally Victor 25736

Lu Watters’ Yerba Buena Jazz Band – DADDY DO

Bob Scobey and His Frisco Jazz Band – 5 Bourbon Street

Fats Waller – Hold Tight (I Want Some Seafood)

Fats Waller – Smarty

Clara Smith – It’s Tight Like That – The Copulatin’ Blues

Roy Acuff – Pins and Needles (In My Heart)

Jimmie Rodgers – Blue Yodel No. 4 California Blues

Jimmie Rodgers – Blue Yodel No. 9 Standing On The Corner

Billie Holiday – You’re My Thrill

Billie Holiday – Summertime

David Carradine – Set my Chickens Free