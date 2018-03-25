MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz/Reggae” from 2018-03-25
Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from 2018-03-25 (MP3, 28MB)
Bessie Smith Empty – Bed Blues (Part 1)
Fats Waller – You Showed Me The Way
Charlie Parker – Star Eyes, Sepian Bounce, Scrapple From The Apple
Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Sugar Foot Stomp [1925]
Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Hotter Than ‘Ell [1934]
Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Slumming on Park Avenue
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra – It Don’t Mean A Thing
Louis Armstrong – Hobo, You Can’t Ride This Train
Harry Richman – Singing A Vagabond Song
Jimmie Rodgers – Hobos Meditation 1932
Fats Waller – T’aint Good (Like A Nickel Made
Wingie Manone – CORRINE CORRINIA
Dizzy Gillespie Sextet – Groovin’ High [1945]
Unknown – choon gum
Miles Davis – How Deep Is The Ocean
Billie Holiday – Summertime
Slim Harpo – Strange Love
Mickey & Sylvia – Love Is Strange
Download “An Hour Of Reggae” from 2018-03-25 (MP3, 28MB)
Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop, Sweet And Dandy
The Maytals – 54-46 That’s My Number
The Maytals – One Eye Enos
The Maytals – Redemption Song
The Upsetters – A Taste Of Killings
Bob Marley & The Wailers – (I’m Gonna) Put It On
Bob Marley – Real Situation
Bob Marley – One Love
psa adds 9-25-2017
Duke Reid’s All Stars – What Makes Honey
Lloyd & Carey – Down Side Up
Linval Thompson – Pop No Style
The Untouchables – Tighten Up
Musical Youth – Pass The Dutchie
Stranger Cole & Tommy McCook – Last Flight To Reggae City
The Upsetters – Bionic Rats
The Fabion- The Fablon-V Rocket