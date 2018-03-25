MP3: “An Hour Of Jazz/Reggae” from 2018-03-25

Download “An Hour Of Jazz” from 2018-03-25 (MP3, 28MB)

Bessie Smith Empty – Bed Blues (Part 1)

Fats Waller – You Showed Me The Way

Charlie Parker – Star Eyes, Sepian Bounce, Scrapple From The Apple

Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Sugar Foot Stomp [1925]

Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Hotter Than ‘Ell [1934]

Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra – Slumming on Park Avenue

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra – It Don’t Mean A Thing

Louis Armstrong – Hobo, You Can’t Ride This Train

Harry Richman – Singing A Vagabond Song

Jimmie Rodgers – Hobos Meditation 1932

Fats Waller – T’aint Good (Like A Nickel Made

Wingie Manone – CORRINE CORRINIA

Dizzy Gillespie Sextet – Groovin’ High [1945]

Unknown – choon gum

Miles Davis – How Deep Is The Ocean

Billie Holiday – Summertime

Slim Harpo – Strange Love

Mickey & Sylvia – Love Is Strange

***

Download “An Hour Of Reggae” from 2018-03-25 (MP3, 28MB)

Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop, Sweet And Dandy

The Maytals – 54-46 That’s My Number

The Maytals – One Eye Enos

The Maytals – Redemption Song

The Upsetters – A Taste Of Killings

Bob Marley & The Wailers – (I’m Gonna) Put It On

Bob Marley – Real Situation

Bob Marley – One Love

psa adds 9-25-2017

Duke Reid’s All Stars – What Makes Honey

Lloyd & Carey – Down Side Up

Linval Thompson – Pop No Style

The Untouchables – Tighten Up

Musical Youth – Pass The Dutchie

Stranger Cole & Tommy McCook – Last Flight To Reggae City

The Upsetters – Bionic Rats

The Fabion- The Fablon-V Rocket