MP3: “An Hour of Reggae” from Feb. 12th, 2017
“Bob Marley” – “Run For Cover”
“Jacob Miller & The Inner Circle” – “Standing Firm” – “Trojan Roots Reggae Box Set”
“The Observers” – “Moving Away/Version” – “Trojan 12′ Box Set”
“Lloyd Charmers” – “My Argument”
“Desmond Dekker & The Aces” – “007 (Shanty Town)” – “Trojan Presents Rock Steady”
“Niney” – “Blood And Fire” – “Various – Trojan Explosion”
“Angel Collins” – “Bigger Boss” – “Trojan Box Set: Skinhead Reg”
“Musical Youth” – “Pass The Dutchie”
“Shenley Duffus with Drumbago’s A” – “Over and Over” – “Jamaican RnB CD3”
“Clancy Eccles” – “Rod of Correction” – “Tighten Up Volume 5”
“Horace Hinds” – “Materialist – Poor Man Style” – “Trojan 12′ Box Set”
“Rico Rodriguez & His Blues Band” – “Blues from the Hills” – “Jamaican RnB CD3”
“Laurel Aitken” – “Honey Girl” – “Jamaican RnB CD2”
“The Ethiopians” – “The Seleh” – “Tighten Up Vol 4 [1971]”
“Derrick & Patsy with Drumbago &” – “Let the Good Times Roll” – “Jamaican RnB CD3”
“The Upsetters” – “King Of Babylon” – “King Of Babylon”
“Max Romeo” – “Rasta Band Wagon” – “Trojan Producers Series Box”
“Nicky Thomas” – “Love of the Common People” – “Tighten Up Volume 3”
Download KSDP’s “An Hour of Reggae” from February 12th, 2017 (MP3, 70 MB, 59 minutes)