Download Sonny Lamont’s play by play coverage of the Boys’ 2018 Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament at Newhalen, Alaska.

Boys – King Cove T-Jacks (59) vs. New Stuyahok Eagles (37) on Friday, March 10th, 2018 (MP3, 17MB).

Tournament Schedule here:



http://apradio.org/boys-2018-aleutian-chain-conference-regional-tournament-schedule/